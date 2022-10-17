Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Woodland Hills Collision
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene, police...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Three Injured in Fullerton Crash
A man died Sunday when his speeding sedan struck a car that turned in front of him in a Fullerton intersection. The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. The initial investigation revealed that a speeding dark gray...
mynewsla.com
Coroner ID’s Man Shot to Death While Struggling for Control of Handgun
A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Walker and another...
mynewsla.com
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody. The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Lancaster Area
A man was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster Monday. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 5:30 a.m. near 170th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the man’s...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Compton Home
A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
Burglars Use Stolen Van to Smash into Chanel Store
Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Seriously Injured in Dirt Bike Accident
A juvenile suffered a traumatic injury in a dirt bike crash in Cahuilla, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 50000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center. No...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Body Found on Azusa Road
Coroner’s officials Sunday identified a body that was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. The body was identified as Jason Mackay, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Mackay’s city of residence. Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
