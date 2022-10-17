ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday

At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?

While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay

View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brian Flores Won’t Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal

Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
FLORIDA STATE

