Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents
Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
Going all-in for 2022 was an easy decision for John Middleton, and the Phillies proved him right
To hear John Middleton tell it, the entire conversation lasted three minutes, maybe four. It was March 17, one week after the end of Major League Baseball’s unbecoming 99-day lockout and three weeks before a rushed opening day. Hundreds of free agents were unsigned. Teams scrambled to complete their rosters. And upon arriving that morning at the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla., president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski ducked his head into Middleton’s office.
Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview
The World Series kicks off Friday night as the American League champion Astros host the National League champion Phillies. The Astros earned home-field advantage for the World Series by achieving the most wins (106) in the American League and among the two teams. Houston enters the World Series having swept both of its postseason series.
The Phillies are Heading to the World Series
For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
