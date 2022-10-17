ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Football: Grading the Tigers' Offense Against Florida

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWYh0_0icdLjlC00

Jayden Daniels puts on dazzling display while the offensive line dominated the trenches Saturday night.

It was the statement victory the Tigers have been in search of all season long. Battling back and taking down Florida on the road, this offense looked impeccable against a Gators defensive line that is no slouch.

Providing Jayden Daniels with time in the pocket for plays to develop while throwing in a balanced rushing attack, it was masterclass from this offense on Saturday night.

Scoring six touchdowns on their first six possessions, it’s hard not to be mesmerized by what this unit put together Saturday.

Let's dig into each position group and how they performed in Gainesville:

Quarterback: A

From start to finish it was a dazzling performance by Jayden Daniels . Daniels completed 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards and punching in three more scores.

Utilizing Kayshon Boutte early in the first half, the All-American wide receiver caught two passes for 54 yards on the opening drive, looking on the same page as Daniels for the first time all season.

It’s hard to pick out flaws from the Daniels show Saturday night. He trusted his arm. He trusted his receivers. He provided a balanced attack using both his legs and pushing the ball down the field on passes of 15+ yards. Staying on the same trajectory and carrying this success into the Ole Miss matchup will be of the utmost importance.

Running Backs: B+

Starting running back Josh Williams did it all. Ending the night with over 100 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career, the former walk-on had a game to remember. Earning the game ball, it wasn’t his work on the ground that got Brian Kelly’s attention, it was his efficiency in his blocking.

Williams has always done the dirty work for the Tigers, but Saturday night he got to thrive on the ground as well. A few missed opportunities here and there, it was expected against a talented Florida defensive line, but Williams proved he’s more than just a third down back against the Gators on an efficient night.

Wide Receivers: A-

The help Daniels received from his wideouts was significant. With Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and Brian Thomas Jr . all getting in on the action, it was an efficient night for this group. Not to mention Malik Nabers slowly getting in on the action as well.

The receiving corps finished with over 300 yards, but the major takeaway was the usage of Boutte, who totaled 115 yards of his own on six receptions. The All-American wideout came into Saturday with just 130 yards on the season, so seeing him be more incorporated in the offense was a bright spot Saturday night.

Offensive Line: B+

There’s a reason why freshman left tackle Will Campbell earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week . Allowing zero sacks and no quarterback pressures, Campbell’s dominance just a week after being hospitalized was impeccable.

Factor in his fellow freshman tackle, Emery Jones, holding it down on the right side and it was a recipe for success.

This unit provided Daniels with significant time in the pocket for pass plays to develop while dominating the trenches to allow Josh Williams to rack up his first 100-yard performance of his career.

If this unit can continue trending in this direction, expect LSU ’s offensive attack to continue dominating as they did against the Florida Gators Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers

Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
801
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy