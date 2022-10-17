ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bob Myers focused on 2022-23, not long-term plans for Warriors

By Willard Dibs
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7JOJ_0icdLisT00

The Warriors are set to open the 2022-23 season Tuesday night, but many in the basketball world are already thinking about how they’ll keep the gang together for 2023-24.

Salary cap projections peg next season’s salary gap commitments at north of $500 million . Warriors president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers is well aware of that looming price tag, but first he wants to know how the $359.7 million roster plays out this season.

Myers joined 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” live from Chase Center Monday to discuss the future of the franchise and more. His biggest message? Worry about next summer, next summer.

“Teams like this don’t come along very often -- this team, this year,” Myers told hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “We can worry or think about what the future might hold, but no one knows that. I don’t know it, the players don’t know it, the coaches don’t know it. It makes for an interesting conversation at the bar, but at the bar I’d be watching this year’s team and the other part would be in the back of my mind. But I can’t tell fans. If they wanna worry about that, can’t stop ‘em.”

And don’t worry, Dub Nation. Myers didn’t take Dibs’ advice to ask Warriors owner Joe Lacob for “half a bill” next summer.

“I didn’t do it like that,” Myers said with a laugh. “That’s not how I do it. Not, ‘Half a bill.’ When you’re trying to get someone to do something, you don’t say, ‘Half a bill.’ That doesn’t help.”

When you factor in the extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, along with the strong possibility that Draymond Green exercises his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, it’s no wonder that the Warriors payroll will reach unprecedented levels next season.

“Realistically, I dunno what we’re gonna do next year yet,” Myers said. “I have ideas of how things go. If somebody woulda told me last year that we’re gonna pay Poole and Wiggins this year, I woulda said, ‘Nah, we’re not doing that.’ It’s something that we look at and we talk about internally, but it’s also the idea that it changes. It depends on what this year is. Bottom line, our owners are willing to spend a lot of money, and I’m lucky to work for a guy like that.”

Myers and his staff have assembled one of the deepest rosters since he arrived. Now the onus is on Steve Kerr and the coaching staff to make it all work.

“I think Steve would tell you, it’s gonna be a little bit of a challenge finding minutes for guys and they’re gonna have to be patient,” Myers said. “One of deepter teams we’ve ever had. The youth needs to play, but what are you gonna do, not play some of the vets? It’s gonna be interesting.”

So long as the Warriors have Steph Curry, Myers feels confident.

“He really is the beacon of how we move,” Myers said. “To have him in the building and know that he’s gonna hold people accountable, for his work ethic, for who he is on and off the court, we’re so lucky to have him. We really are.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay on moving past Dray-JP incident: Not Warriors without them

With their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season under their belts, the Warriors seem to have moved past this month’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole just fine. But it’s still a hot conversation topic, and Golden State veteran Klay Thompson was asked about how they have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy