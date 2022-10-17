Cherokee Schools announces winner of recipe contest

From left to right, Georgia Department of Education Academic Nutrition Manager Kelly Toon, Jason Blakey of Credit Union of Georgia, CCSD School Nutrition Executive Director Tina Farmer, Ms. Brown, Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy School Nutrition Manager Michelle Dubose, CCSD Preschool Centers Assistant Principal Angela Moody and Principal Debbie Ritter, and Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy Penny Valle. Cherokee County School District

An Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy mom is the winner of this year’s annual Cherokee County School District Parent Recipe Contest, the school district announced.

Keisha Brown, mom of twins who attend preschool at Oak Grove Elementary, earned the top prize for her Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla recipe in the district's "Spinach to Win It" contest.

The recipe contest, which highlights a different vegetable each year in honor of Farm to School Month, drew a record number of entries this year, CCSD reported.

Brown, who works as a paraprofessional at Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy, was congratulated Oct. 13 by CCSD School Nutrition and Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition leaders and presented with a $100 gift card from contest sponsor Credit Union of Georgia.

Her recipe was enjoyed by Oak Grove students Oct. 13 as part of the celebration and was featured Friday on CCSD school lunch menus. Some of the spinach that was used in the quesadillas at Oak Grove was grown in the school garden, supplemented with spinach that was locally grown and sourced.

“Mrs. Brown and her husband entered recipes in the contest, and his recipe was a chicken alfredo with spinach that ended up as our second place recipe,” CCSD School Nutrition Executive Director Tina Farmer said. “She was glad to know that her recipe was the winner in their household!”

For the judging process, the recipes were prepared by CCSD School Nutrition staff and tested by a panel made up of Georgia Department of Education Academic Nutrition Manager Kelly Toon, Cherokee County School Board member Kelly Poole, Cherokee County UGA Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Joshua Fuder, CCSD Culinary Specialist Jessica Emmett and CCSD Chief Financial Officer Ken Owen.

Here is the winning recipe:

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla by Keisha Brown

4 large whole wheat tortillas

1lb. shredded chicken (rotisserie works great)

1 c. shredded Colby Jack cheese

2 c. chopped spinach

Sour cream and salsa for dipping

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. On a parchment- or foil-lined cookie sheet pan, assemble tortillas: divide the shredded chicken, cheese and chopped spinach between the tortillas, filling only one side of each tortilla. Fold the empty tortilla side over to meet the filling; spray with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and tortillas are golden.