ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee Schools announces winner of recipe contest

By Cherokee County School District, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxfMI_0icdLZso00
From left to right, Georgia Department of Education Academic Nutrition Manager Kelly Toon, Jason Blakey of Credit Union of Georgia, CCSD School Nutrition Executive Director Tina Farmer, Ms. Brown, Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy School Nutrition Manager Michelle Dubose, CCSD Preschool Centers Assistant Principal Angela Moody and Principal Debbie Ritter, and Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy Penny Valle. Cherokee County School District

An Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy mom is the winner of this year’s annual Cherokee County School District Parent Recipe Contest, the school district announced.

Keisha Brown, mom of twins who attend preschool at Oak Grove Elementary, earned the top prize for her Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla recipe in the district's "Spinach to Win It" contest.

The recipe contest, which highlights a different vegetable each year in honor of Farm to School Month, drew a record number of entries this year, CCSD reported.

Brown, who works as a paraprofessional at Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy, was congratulated Oct. 13 by CCSD School Nutrition and Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition leaders and presented with a $100 gift card from contest sponsor Credit Union of Georgia.

Her recipe was enjoyed by Oak Grove students Oct. 13 as part of the celebration and was featured Friday on CCSD school lunch menus. Some of the spinach that was used in the quesadillas at Oak Grove was grown in the school garden, supplemented with spinach that was locally grown and sourced.

“Mrs. Brown and her husband entered recipes in the contest, and his recipe was a chicken alfredo with spinach that ended up as our second place recipe,” CCSD School Nutrition Executive Director Tina Farmer said. “She was glad to know that her recipe was the winner in their household!”

For the judging process, the recipes were prepared by CCSD School Nutrition staff and tested by a panel made up of Georgia Department of Education Academic Nutrition Manager Kelly Toon, Cherokee County School Board member Kelly Poole, Cherokee County UGA Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Joshua Fuder, CCSD Culinary Specialist Jessica Emmett and CCSD Chief Financial Officer Ken Owen.

Here is the winning recipe:

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla by Keisha Brown

4 large whole wheat tortillas

1lb. shredded chicken (rotisserie works great)

1 c. shredded Colby Jack cheese

2 c. chopped spinach

Sour cream and salsa for dipping

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. On a parchment- or foil-lined cookie sheet pan, assemble tortillas: divide the shredded chicken, cheese and chopped spinach between the tortillas, filling only one side of each tortilla. Fold the empty tortilla side over to meet the filling; spray with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and tortillas are golden.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
harbinclinic.com

Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea Joins Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome

Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea to Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome. With a heart for making patients feel understood, Dr. Whitaker-Lea is an excellent addition to the Harbin Clinic team. She will begin seeing patients November 7, 2022. From an early age, she was fascinated by the...
ROME, GA
wrwh.com

Up to 120-day detour planned on Barrett Mill Road

(Cleveland)- The replacement of a failing cross-drain that carries Flat Creek under Barrett Mill Road in White County will result in a detour beginning next week and lasting up to four months. White County Director of Public Works Derick Canupp said the detour for Barrett Mill Road will begin Tuesday,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $10 million for road, water and sewer projects

A section of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $10 million was approved for road, water and sewer projects in Forsyth County during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Issues Boil Water Notice Highway 129 South

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a 6” water main break south of the city. A notice from Cleveland Water Distribution Operator Andrea Smith said the. following locations are affected: In the area of Hwy 129 South: Tommy Cowart Road, Roller Rink...
CLEVELAND, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
809
Followers
391
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy