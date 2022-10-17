ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities

The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer. But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?. Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for...
Rain chances creep back into Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak front is approaching Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing a few showers through the afternoon. Rain chances stand at 20% Wednesday through Friday as the front slowly moves through. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures will not change dramatically with the front. Expect a...
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida commissioner of agriculture

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried’s decision to run for governor means the cabinet seat is open for a new politician. Fried lost the Democratic primary to Charlie Crist. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson is running for the job, as is Naomi Blemur. [RESULTS 2022:...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45

ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. – In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
