Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities
The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer. But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?. Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for...
Rain chances creep back into Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak front is approaching Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing a few showers through the afternoon. Rain chances stand at 20% Wednesday through Friday as the front slowly moves through. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures will not change dramatically with the front. Expect a...
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida commissioner of agriculture
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried’s decision to run for governor means the cabinet seat is open for a new politician. Fried lost the Democratic primary to Charlie Crist. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson is running for the job, as is Naomi Blemur. [RESULTS 2022:...
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M to fund workforce education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $9 million to state workforce education programs Tuesday in an effort to bolster professions serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The three schools that received funding through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program include South Florida State College, serving DeSoto,...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45
ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dodged questions, heated attacks and a raucous crowd colored the only debate Monday evening between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial election. The Republican incumbent and the Democratic challenger debated at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. WPEC moderated the debate....
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. – In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
