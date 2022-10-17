Read full article on original website
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details on a vehicle chase that prompted a school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to pull over a black 2012 Ford Fiesta but instead of stopping, the driver led police on a chase that ended at the corner of Boulanger and New York Avenue near Santo Nino Elementary School.
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a burglary. According to the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Oct. 7 at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue. Authorities say the person of interest was seen leaving...
Car chase results in accident in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car chase ends in a crash in downtown Laredo. The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon near a busy Laredo intersection. According to Laredo Police, Border Patrol was chasing a pick up truck that allegedly crashed into two other vehicles on Santa Ursula between Coke and Scott Street.
Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man with a slew of outstanding warrants is arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested Jose Torres, 28 for warrants out of Rio Bravo which included criminal mischief, burglary, theft of firearms, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Torres was arrested and taken...
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store. The incident happened a little after noon at the 100 block of Del Mar. According to Laredo Police, an elderly woman crashed into a mobile store. Officials with the Laredo Police and fire department were...
Help put a stop to the vandalism at Laredo Parks!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the culprits responsible for vandalizing a popular Laredo park. North Central Park is a place where Laredoans go to escape to either play basketball, volleyball, go swimming or skateboard. Unfortunately, the facility was recently vandalized. The most...
LPD welcomes two new officers to the department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is welcoming two new officers to the force. On Thursday morning, the police department held a pinning ceremony to mark the special occasion. Officials with the department said there are over 520 officers with the department. Mario Vasquez and Rolando Alexis Rincon...
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
Open Court: The trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
The trial of Juan David Ortiz is a Webb County capital murder case that was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed. According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a...
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
City of Laredo announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new project aims to bring some much-needed relief to the Mines Road area. Drivers who use Mines Road know that traffic can get pretty hectic which is why leaders announced plans to build a new roadway. On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented a $3 million...
City of Laredo to hold Autism townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to obtain more feedback from the Laredo community regarding an autism and special needs masterplan, the City of Laredo Health Department will hold its second autism town hall meeting. The meeting will take place on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m....
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors. On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five. The City of...
Power outage reported in south Webb County
WEBB COUNTY (KGNS) - Over a thousand residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning. According to the AEP’s website, 1,049 residents living in the Rio Bravo/El Cenizo area are without power. This is possibly due to the recent shower activity that our area experienced Monday night and Tuesday...
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its going to be a pleasant day in the upper 50s a few clouds then gradual clearing up. Today sunny and dry conditions a high of 75. Tonight with be a good night to stargaze with clear skies and a low 53. Warming trend will begin...
Gloria Rendon retires from UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district. Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January...
City of Laredo cuts ties with company that manages Uni-Trade Stadium
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo ends ties with the company managing Uni-Trade Stadium. This decision now effectively puts the future of the stadium in limbo. During Monday night’s meeting on October 17, council voted to end its contract with STX Venue Management. This comes weeks after the city decided not to renew its contract with the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredo baseball team.
Century City resident raises concerns over ongoing construction project
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Construction on the project in Century City is not taking place fast enough for a resident in the neighborhood. Since March of 2022, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers as crews with the city of Laredo work to improve the drainage system in the area. This includes maintenance improvements to the sewage line that will prevent flooding near the bridge.
