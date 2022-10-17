Read full article on original website
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
