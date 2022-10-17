ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah

By Angel Colquitt
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars.

Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of the Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival. He spoke with WSAV Now about the event.

A tattoo festival is also called a tattoo convention. It is an event where tattoo artists and enthusiasts can gather to give or get tattoos as well as look at art done by artists. When asked who attends a tattoo festival, Timpel said:

“Our attendees are anywhere from 18-year-olds getting their first tattoo all the way up to three generations of people with grandma getting a matching tattoo with granddaughter and her daughter. Tattooing is a lot of different things for a lot of different people. It’s a way to permanently remember people, places, events and things that are significant to their lives. It really makes it a very important and influential form of art for our society.”

Attendees will be able to come down and get tattooed by 350 artists from all over the world, including artists from Savannah as well.

“Even if you don’t want to get tattooed this weekend, you can come down and see what tattooing is really capable of, see how tattooing has really transformed into a fine art in and of itself, and pick artists that have some kind of style that really resonates with you and you can shop for whatever a tattoo would be,” he explained.

Not super into tattoos but still want to attend with friends? Need to have something that will entertain your kids? There’s plenty to do at the fest beyond just viewing tattooing. This includes other art displays, vendors, circus sideshows, live human suspension to watch and more.

“The whole weekend is just an eye-opening experience,” Timpel said.

You can find more information about the fest by clicking or tapping on the link here. Tickets start at $20 per person per day or $40 per person for a three-day pass. Tickets do not include the prices for tattoos, which are decided by each individual artist.

