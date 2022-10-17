Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
What to eat and drink in Italy
One of the world's most revered cuisines, Italian food is a handy umbrella term for the country's cache of regional cuisines. Together they reflect Italy's extraordinary geographic and cultural diversity. The common thread is an indelible link between food and the locals' sense of identity. From the quality of Italy's produce to the reverence for tradition, eating here is all about passion, pride and godere la vita (enjoying life). And devouring these treats is an essential part of any Italian sojourn.
tripatini.com
7 of the Top Beaches on Barbados
The Caribbean's easternmost island, located in the southern corner of the Lesser Antilles, is home to powdery sand and turquoise waters on the Caribbean coast and perfect swells on the rugged eastern, Atlantic coast, a haven for surfers and for the naturalists away from the upmarket resorts. And here's a quick look at the seven best:
Cruisers Charged $100,000 For Dinner on Royal Caribbean Ship
When you go on a cruise, meals are almost always included (actually, I can’t think of a cruise line that charges for meals, but I’m keeping the “almost” in there, just in case). However, depending on the cruise line, there will be some things that could cost an upcharge:
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise
Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.
Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
lonelyplanet.com
The 6 best day trips from Cape Town
A short drive from Cape Town, you’ll discover elegant wineries, wondrous whales and sublime landscapes © Getty Images / iStockphoto. Day trips from Cape Town offer a taste of the Western Cape province’s sublime scenery. Just a short drive from the city, hundreds of wineries lend a...
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best beaches in England
England has beaches to spare, from golden Cornish sands to wild, untamed beaches on the edge of the Yorkshire moors © Shutterstock / Chris Dukes. The English seaside has a reputation for honking, beeping amusements, noisy stag parties and persistent breezes that necessitate erecting a wind-break to keep the sand out of your sandwiches.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
The Best Trattorias in Rome
Something happens when you dine in Rome for the first time. There's a moment of disbelief that just a handful of simple ingredients — tomatoes, pasta, Pecorino Romano, guanciale — can add up to such a memorable meal. It's true for anywhere in Italy, really, where the tendency is to rely on fresh, seasonal ingredients and stick to time-tested recipes. In the Eternal City those recipes include fried artichokes, trippa alla Romana (tripe stewed in tomato sauce), and four legendary pasta dishes: cacio pepe, carbonara, gricia, and amatriciana. While you can find these classics in countless trattorie in every corner...
