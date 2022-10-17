ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man. The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars. The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road. The man was walking in...
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
No, she didnt shoot the dog.

SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon

For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
Dry workweek, wet weekend ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over this past week, conditions have stayed dry; we continue to see plenty of sunshine except for some light cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Today is going to be no different as we continue our similar pattern. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor contributing to sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. For Cortez, temperatures will sit in the upper 60s.
Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Rain this weekend could change to snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has cooled into the upper 30s two mornings in a row now. Tuesday morning’s low temperature was 37 degrees. That’s the coolest morning since May 21. Our Next Rain & Snow Maker. A storm system expected to form later this week...
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gaga’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gaga!. Gaga is a four-month-old Boxer and Mastiff puppy. She has lots of puppy energy to go around. She is young enough where she can be raised with other animals in the house and would even make a great family dog.
Potential childcare closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors. Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
