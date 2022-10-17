PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team will take on the University of New Hampshire Wildcats this weekend with home-and-home matchups. On Friday, Oct. 21 the Friars will travel to Durham, New Hampshire for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop before returning home to host the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a 3:00 p.m. start.

