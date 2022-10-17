Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Ties Xavier, 0-0
CINCINNATI, Ohio. – The Providence College women's soccer team tied Xavier, 0-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Providence 4-9-3 (2-4-1) | Xavier 11-2-4 (5-0-3) -The first half remained scoreless. -Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, N.J.) contributed four saves in the first 45 minutes. -Xavier held a 3-2...
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Defeats American International College, 99-57, In Exhibition Game
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated American International College, 99-57, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. Freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.) led the way for the Friars with 18 points and eight rebounds, finishing a perfect 8-8 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 14 points, six rebounds and a game-high four steals.
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Ties St. John’s, 1-1, In BIG EAST Play
Providence, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied St. John's, 1-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, N.J.) scored the lone goal for the Friars. SCORE. Providence 1 | St. John's 1. RECORDS. Providence 4-4-6 (2-2-4 BIG EAST) | St....
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Prepares For Home-And-Home Series Versus New Hampshire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team will take on the University of New Hampshire Wildcats this weekend with home-and-home matchups. On Friday, Oct. 21 the Friars will travel to Durham, New Hampshire for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop before returning home to host the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a 3:00 p.m. start.
friars.com
Field Hockey Set To Host No. 16 Liberty In Final Regular-Season Home Match
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team will face No. 16 Liberty in BIG EAST action on Friday, Oct. 21 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. The match is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. and marks the final regular-season home game for the Friars. PROVIDENCE...
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Prepares For Xavier And UConn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier University on Thursday, October 17. The Friars will then return to New England to face BIG EAST foe UConn on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Storrs, Conn. @ XAVIER:. LIVE STATS | LIVE...
friars.com
Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To Connecticut
STORRS, CONN. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to BIG EAST foe Connecticut, 3-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. Providence dropped to 10-11 on the season (2-7 BIG EAST), while Connecticut improved to 10-10 (4-5 BIG EAST). 1st SET: UConn earned a 25-17...
Comments / 0