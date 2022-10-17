ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Women’s Soccer Ties Xavier, 0-0

CINCINNATI, Ohio. – The Providence College women's soccer team tied Xavier, 0-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Providence 4-9-3 (2-4-1) | Xavier 11-2-4 (5-0-3) -The first half remained scoreless. -Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, N.J.) contributed four saves in the first 45 minutes. -Xavier held a 3-2...
CINCINNATI, OH
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Defeats American International College, 99-57, In Exhibition Game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated American International College, 99-57, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. Freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.) led the way for the Friars with 18 points and eight rebounds, finishing a perfect 8-8 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 14 points, six rebounds and a game-high four steals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men’s Soccer Ties St. John’s, 1-1, In BIG EAST Play

Providence, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied St. John's, 1-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, N.J.) scored the lone goal for the Friars. SCORE. Providence 1 | St. John's 1. RECORDS. Providence 4-4-6 (2-2-4 BIG EAST) | St....
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No.13 Women’s Hockey Prepares For Home-And-Home Series Versus New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team will take on the University of New Hampshire Wildcats this weekend with home-and-home matchups. On Friday, Oct. 21 the Friars will travel to Durham, New Hampshire for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop before returning home to host the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a 3:00 p.m. start.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women’s Soccer Prepares For Xavier And UConn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier University on Thursday, October 17. The Friars will then return to New England to face BIG EAST foe UConn on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Storrs, Conn. @ XAVIER:. LIVE STATS | LIVE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To Connecticut

STORRS, CONN. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to BIG EAST foe Connecticut, 3-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. Providence dropped to 10-11 on the season (2-7 BIG EAST), while Connecticut improved to 10-10 (4-5 BIG EAST). 1st SET: UConn earned a 25-17...
PROVIDENCE, RI

