Montclair Local
Director finds some closure through a film based on his life
“Wow! Back in Jersey,” director Elegance Bratton said. “Every time I think I'm out of here you guys pull me back in.”. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair Film Festival. Photo credit: Randy Reinke/For Montclair Local. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair...
Montclair Local
Montclair Library Foundation names pair to board
The Montclair Public Library Foundation has announced that it has welcomed Dagmara Dominczyk and Kishore Krishnan to its board of directors. In addition, current board members Gina Chung Fortt and Emily Hagen have been named chair and vice chair, respectively. Dominczyk is an author and actress who emigrated from Poland...
Obituary: Sait Esen
Sait Esen, an engineer and a 20-year resident of Montclair, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, due to complications related to pancreatic cancer, a disease he had been battling since January. He was 55. Born in Eskishehir, Turkey, Mr. Esen was the youngest of seven children. He studied mechanical engineering at...
Montclair PTA Council running campaign for Montclair schools referendum
In a little under two weeks, Montclair voters will be asked to support a $187.7 million bond referendum measure to repair and upgrade the schools. Since the school board’s September resolution that set the referendum, board members and district administrators have been hosting town hall-style meetings, participating in information sessions and posting details of the referendum on the district website.
Montclair Local
An opening night reminiscent of a Hollywood premiere
“We literally had a projector explode today, literally exploded,” said Tom Hall, co-head and artistic director of the Montclair Film Festival. Though those aren't the words that moviegoers would like to hear before the start of the festival, opening night went on from there without a hitch. The 11th...
A new venture blooms from an old family tradition for Montclair resident
In many families, treasured heirlooms or businesses or trades are passed down from generation to generation. For Amy Gofton’s family, it’s floristry, and it’s been handed on for three generations. “I remember the first time I broke the piggy bank was to walk down to my local...
Montclair High School girls soccer team upset in Essex County Tournament semis
The Montclair High School girls soccer team found out the hard way that the sport can be very, very cruel. One team can dominate another and still come out on the short end of the stick. That was the case on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, when the Mounties controlled the...
Montclair school board candidates discuss their backgrounds, thoughts on referendum
Three of the four candidates running for seats on the Montclair Board of Education in November took part in a candidate forum on Wednesday, answering questions about why they would be a good fit for the position, their thoughts on the upcoming bond referendum, how they would work to close the achievement gap and more.
Obituary: Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds
Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds, a longtime resident of Montclair and a onetime postmaster in Jamaica, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was 90. Mrs. Reynolds was born in 1931 in Claremont Park, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, the first child of Maysie Sterling and Samuel Blake. She attended Pedro Plains Primary School.
Obituary: Mary Palo
Mary Palo, of Seminole, Florida, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully with her family around her on Oct. 6, 2022. She was 89. Mrs. Palo was a resident of Montclair for 25 years and worked in retail. She was a dedicated mom and housewife, and raised five children.
Montclair district’s Pupil Services department provides updates on goals and outputs
The Montclair school district’s pupil services department presented an update on its goals Monday, in an effort to show how it is “walking the talk” to support students and staff across the district. Three of the district’s four supervisors of special education talked to the Board of...
Montclair Council puts Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave
On a night of raw emotions, the Montclair Township Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to place Township Manager Timothy Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave. The vote came after an executive session that lasted for more than two and a half hours. Councilor-at-Large Bob Russo cast the only no vote. Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis recused himself from the vote.
Bandstand, revamped fields coming for Brookdale Park
Two improvement projects are in the works for Brookdale Park. The first is construction of a permanent bandstand and open-air pavilion. The second includes improvements to the four Little League/softball fields and the soccer field. The county park is in Montclair and Bloomfield. The bandstand, on which work is underway,...
Montclair Local
Softball field to be dedicated to Terry Demming
On Oct. 28, Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo and Commissioner Brendan Gill will be dedicating the softball field in Glenfield Park to Terry Demmings, the late son of Montclair gs was Board of Education member Kathryn Weller- Demming. The young child tragically died at the age of seven in a drowning...
Rally set in effort to save ‘Freed Slave House’
A community coalition called Friends of the Howe House has scheduled a rally at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in front of the house, which is also known as the "Freed Slave House," at 369 Claremont Ave. The owner has listed the house for sale. The listing, which can be...
Charles H. Bullock School awarded equity grant by Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence
Charles H. Bullock School has been awarded the inaugural $10,000 Excellence in Equity grant from the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence, to cover a social justice-focused program based on the arts. The grant was awarded to support an initiative at Bullock that has been collaboratively shaped by parents, administrators, teachers...
A White House correspondent shares her insights on Trump at Montclair event
When former President Donald Trump called two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Maggie Haberman “his psychiatrist,” she didn’t take him seriously. “I don't think he meant much,” Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, responded when journalist and Montclair resident Jonathan Alter asked her what she thought Trump had meant by the comment.
Montclair mayor says he will urge administrative leave for Stafford
In the wake of a harassment lawsuit filed against Montclair Township and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, Mayor Sean Spiller said Thursday, Oct. 20, that he is going to make a motion at the next Township Council meeting to place Stafford on administrative leave. “At our next council meeting on Tuesday,...
Essex County Commissioners honor retired Montclair fire chief during Italian Heritage Month
During its annual Italian Heritage Month event, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners honored Donato DiGeronimo, a retired Battalion Chief of the Montclair Fire Department, for his contributions to the community. DiGeronimo, now a Verona resident, is a 33-year veteran of the Montclair Fire Department, according to an Essex...
Montclair lifts state of emergency related to Nutley aqueduct break
Montclair has lifted the state of emergency it declared on Saturday, Oct. 8, because of a water main break in Nutley, Mayor Sean Spiller announced on Friday, Oct. 14 in a YouTube video. "As of today, that line is fully restored and operational," Spiller said. "The water has been tested...
Montclair Local
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
