Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Director finds some closure through a film based on his life

“Wow! Back in Jersey,” director Elegance Bratton said. “Every time I think I'm out of here you guys pull me back in.”. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair Film Festival. Photo credit: Randy Reinke/For Montclair Local. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Library Foundation names pair to board

The Montclair Public Library Foundation has announced that it has welcomed Dagmara Dominczyk and Kishore Krishnan to its board of directors. In addition, current board members Gina Chung Fortt and Emily Hagen have been named chair and vice chair, respectively. Dominczyk is an author and actress who emigrated from Poland...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Sait Esen

Sait Esen, an engineer and a 20-year resident of Montclair, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, due to complications related to pancreatic cancer, a disease he had been battling since January. He was 55. Born in Eskishehir, Turkey, Mr. Esen was the youngest of seven children. He studied mechanical engineering at...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair PTA Council running campaign for Montclair schools referendum

In a little under two weeks, Montclair voters will be asked to support a $187.7 million bond referendum measure to repair and upgrade the schools. Since the school board’s September resolution that set the referendum, board members and district administrators have been hosting town hall-style meetings, participating in information sessions and posting details of the referendum on the district website.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

An opening night reminiscent of a Hollywood premiere

“We literally had a projector explode today, literally exploded,” said Tom Hall, co-head and artistic director of the Montclair Film Festival. Though those aren't the words that moviegoers would like to hear before the start of the festival, opening night went on from there without a hitch. The 11th...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds

Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds, a longtime resident of Montclair and a onetime postmaster in Jamaica, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was 90. Mrs. Reynolds was born in 1931 in Claremont Park, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, the first child of Maysie Sterling and Samuel Blake. She attended Pedro Plains Primary School.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Palo

Mary Palo, of Seminole, Florida, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully with her family around her on Oct. 6, 2022. She was 89. Mrs. Palo was a resident of Montclair for 25 years and worked in retail. She was a dedicated mom and housewife, and raised five children.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Council puts Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave

On a night of raw emotions, the Montclair Township Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to place Township Manager Timothy Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave. The vote came after an executive session that lasted for more than two and a half hours. Councilor-at-Large Bob Russo cast the only no vote. Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis recused himself from the vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Bandstand, revamped fields coming for Brookdale Park

Two improvement projects are in the works for Brookdale Park. The first is construction of a permanent bandstand and open-air pavilion. The second includes improvements to the four Little League/softball fields and the soccer field. The county park is in Montclair and Bloomfield. The bandstand, on which work is underway,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Softball field to be dedicated to Terry Demming

On Oct. 28, Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo and Commissioner Brendan Gill will be dedicating the softball field in Glenfield Park to Terry Demmings, the late son of Montclair gs was Board of Education member Kathryn Weller- Demming. The young child tragically died at the age of seven in a drowning...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

