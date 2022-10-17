Marshall WBB picked to finish 10th in Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Sun Belt Media Days, the conference announced their preseason polls and awards.

Marshall women’s basketball was picked to finish 10th. Troy, last year’s regular season champion was picked to win the conference.

The Herd finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 15-13 record, falling in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament to Rice. Marshall will have a new-look roster this season after graduating four players and losing star guard Savannah Wheeler to the transfer portal (Middle Tennessee).

Head Coach Tony Kemper hit the transfer portal with new additions Abby Beeman (Sherpherd), Kendall Miller (Akron) and Terah Harness (USC Upstate). In-state players Meredith Maier (Fairmont Senior), Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson) and Peyton Illderton (Logan) also join the Herd. Key rotation players like C.C. Mays and Kia Sivils return.

Kemper and Beemer will speak on Sun Belt Media Days Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) – 194

2. Old Dominion (1) – 166

3. Louisiana – 161

4. Southern Miss – 137

5. Texas State – 135

6. James Madison – 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108

8. App State – 102

9. Arkansas State – 96

10. Marshall – 91

11. Georgia State – 50

12. Coastal Carolina – 45

13. South Alabama – 38

14. ULM – 17



2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards



Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy (SR | F | Nakuru, Kenya)



Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy (SR | F | Nakuru, Kenya)

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State (GS | F | San Antonio, Texas)

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss (JR | G | Deridder, La.)

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern (JR | G/F | Jesup, Ga.)

Keya Patton, Arkansas State (SR | G | Indianapolis, Ind.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State (GS | G | Dallas, Texas)

Brandi Williams, Louisiana (SR | G | Lake Charles, La.)

Janay Sanders, App State (R-SR | G | Charlotte, N.C.)

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison (SR | G | Lancaster, Pa.)

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss (SO | C | Hattiesburg, Miss.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana (SO | G | Hope, Ark.)

Amari Young, Old Dominion (SR | F | North Augusta, S.C.)

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State (SO | G | Little Rock, Ark.)

Jashanti Simmons, Troy (SO | G | Eatonton, Ga.)

Faith Alston, App State (JR | G | Centerville, Va.)

