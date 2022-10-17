ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday.

Helena student charged after allegedly making a threat towards the school on social media

According to WCSO, a hit-and-run accident occurred near the 6000 block of Cordova-Gorgas Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle reportedly struck an electrical pole, damaging important electrical and emergency equipment attached to the pole. The driver then left the scene in the vehicle without making a report, leaving behind over $25,000 in damages.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Capt. Darrell Mote at 205-302-6464.

