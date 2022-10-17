Read full article on original website
Pamela Hendrix
8d ago
Let's discuss the Supreme Court Justices and what went on at their homes! Which was encouraged by the Democrats. Then we'll talk about Sisolak and his crones, it either goes both ways or not at all!
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council Ward 2: VanderWell vs. Eastwick
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is underway and Sparks voters will find two names on the ballot for city council Ward 2, including incumbent Dian VanderWell. VanderWell, who was appointed in 2020, is defending her seat and if successful, she plans to continue some of her current projects like widening Pyramid Highway and working with parks in her Ward to do cleanups.
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO TV Reno
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR341 on Sept. 24. Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases McCarran study recommendations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and Nevada Department of Transportation are seeking community feedback as part of the McCarran Boulevard Corridor Study. The RTC has released a set of recommendations based on public input from earlier this year. The study takes an in-depth look...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive was closed at McCarran Boulevard after a crash Monday night, according to Reno Police. A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive. REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with...
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person. 77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss. Milet is described as a white female,...
KOLO TV Reno
Baby formula issues remain: What lactation specialists recommend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a massive recall. Shelves are fuller than they were, but families need to be aware of the latest recall of the Abbott Ready-to-Feed liquid baby products due to faulty bottle caps.
KOLO TV Reno
Wilson challenges Union to be better; Wolf Pack has lost six-straight games
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada (2-6, 0-4 MW) at San José State (4-2, 2-1 MW) Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network (PxP: Dave Ryan; Analyst: Donte Whitner) Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM / The Varsity Network App (PxP: John Ramey; Analyst: Mike Edwards) RENO, Nev....
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success. According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare... and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their...
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem shares what she wishes she’d known about antidepressant withdrawal before experiencing it
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In September, Reno-native Brooke Siem stopped by Morning Break to share her new memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” and the turmoil of her antidepressant withdrawal. Monday, she was the special guest on Morning Break’s mental health segment, Monday Motivations. Siem and KOLO 8 News...
