Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry. On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding. This...
Early voting concerns across Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs. For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves...
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - An update to a massive fire in Nuevo Laredo revealed that it is now under control. No injuries were reported but two acres were affected with three businesses being damaged: a junkyard, a transportation company, and a recycling center. Below is the original story:. A...
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
SCAN offering child-adult community trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children. Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from...
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the busy November elections is officially underway. Some of the races on the ballot include U.S. Representative for District 28, Texas Governor, Mayor of Laredo and four council seats just to name a few. Jose Castillo with the Webb County Elections Office said...
Sunny Wednesday, Next Front Thursday Night/Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass from the Rockies will bring clear skies, cool temperatures tonight, warm temperatures Wednesday. More humid gulf winds will bring clouds, a slight shower chance Thursday night/Friday morning as a new front arrives from the Rockies. Clearing skies will follow beginning Friday afternoon with the new Rocky Mountain airmass.
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
