Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Happening Oct. 22nd: Long Beach Night Out Against Crime

LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Happening through Oct. 23rd: The Jackson County Fair

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Scarecrow Convention spooks up downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Author donates angel statue to the Old Biloxi Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new angel statue was added to the grounds of the Old Biloxi Cemetery. Over the past several years, Atlanta-based author Kim Carter has been donating angels. Carter has gifted more than six large pieces of statuary to the Biloxi Cemetery. She was inspired to do...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October

Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Water pump damaged, Pascagoula under boil water notice

UPDATE: Pascagoula City Officials say the boil water notice will likely remain in effect until Saturday morning. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Recovered sea turtles released into the Gulf

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

