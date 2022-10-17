Read full article on original website
WLOX
Happening Oct. 22nd: Long Beach Night Out Against Crime
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in...
WLOX
Happening through Oct. 23rd: The Jackson County Fair
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in...
WLOX
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices
Happening Oct. 22nd: Long Beach Night Out Against Crime. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Saturday, Long Beach...
WLOX
Scarecrow Convention spooks up downtown Wiggins
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in the line of duty, but their sacrifices weren't in vain. Happening Oct. 22nd:...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.
WLOX
Author donates angel statue to the Old Biloxi Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new angel statue was added to the grounds of the Old Biloxi Cemetery. Over the past several years, Atlanta-based author Kim Carter has been donating angels. Carter has gifted more than six large pieces of statuary to the Biloxi Cemetery. She was inspired to do...
ourmshome.com
Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October
Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
WLOX
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing
WLOX
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours. The...
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
WLOX
Full Circle Martial Arts takes stand against bullying with this weekend's event
Kassie Ragan from Cafe Brunet and Cynthia Chauvin with CASA of Hancock County join us with details on this weekend's Red Bean Cook-Off fundraiser at the Diamondhead Town Green. Fill up on school spirit with the Hancock High School fight song. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT. |
Water pump damaged, Pascagoula under boil water notice
UPDATE: Pascagoula City Officials say the boil water notice will likely remain in effect until Saturday morning. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged. […]
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
WLOX
Recovered sea turtles released into the Gulf
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
WLOX
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
WLOX
Bumper to bumper: First responders plan ahead upcoming railroad project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A planned railroad crossing project is set to shut down one of the Coast’s busiest roads for weeks. First responders are doing what they can to get ready for the closure, making sure they’re able to get to emergencies quickly and safely. Highway 49...
