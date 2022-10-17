Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
wtva.com
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
wcbi.com
District 23 special election date set to fill state House Representative’s seat
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A special election date is set to fill Jim Beckett’s seat in the state House of Representatives. The District 23 special election date will be January 10th. Qualifying begins on November 21st. District 23 covers portions of Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster counties. Beckett had...
wcbi.com
Three finalists will interview with city council for police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three finalists to be recommended as the next Columbus police chief will be brought to town for an interview. Mayor Keith Gaskin says the candidates will be brought in one at a time to interview with the city council. No dates have been set...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wcbi.com
Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night. Deputies were first called to...
Tupelo woman arrested for lottery scheme
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police arrested a woman in connection to a lottery scheme. Investigators said they were notified on Sept. 21 by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case. According to management, 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in […]
wcbi.com
West Point man faces charges in two different investigations
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate Sunday night shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. at Sandhill Arms Apartment complex on Sand Road. One person was injured in the incident. SPD is not releasing any additional information about the shooting, citing...
wcbi.com
Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
WTOK-TV
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland. He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. […]
