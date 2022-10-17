ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itawamba County, MS

Related
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo woman arrested for lottery scheme

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police arrested a woman in connection to a lottery scheme. Investigators said they were notified on Sept. 21 by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case. According to management, 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

West Point man faces charges in two different investigations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WEST POINT, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate Sunday night shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. at Sandhill Arms Apartment complex on Sand Road. One person was injured in the incident. SPD is not releasing any additional information about the shooting, citing...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
SALTILLO, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland. He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. […]
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

