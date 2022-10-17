ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday

PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Ski resorts gearing up for new season

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 76-year-old Colorado Springs woman goes skydiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado ski season kicks off with opening of Arapahoe Basin Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news, skiers and snowboarders! The 2022-2023 Colorado ski season kicked off Sunday with the opening of Arapahoe Basin. A-Basin is the longest ski and ride in Colorado and is expected to last until about June. Snowmaking this season started Oct. 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again Oct. 12. Last season, A-Basin opened Oct. 17. The earliest opening day ever was Oct. 9, 2009.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

