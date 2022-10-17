COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news, skiers and snowboarders! The 2022-2023 Colorado ski season kicked off Sunday with the opening of Arapahoe Basin. A-Basin is the longest ski and ride in Colorado and is expected to last until about June. Snowmaking this season started Oct. 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again Oct. 12. Last season, A-Basin opened Oct. 17. The earliest opening day ever was Oct. 9, 2009.

