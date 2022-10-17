Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. "We were just driving through, and...
Tumbleweed cleanup underway; Home southeast of Colorado Springs sees some relief
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The home that KKTV showed you Sunday, blanketed in tumbleweeds, is seeing some relief. A junk removal company arrived Monday afternoon to haul masses of tumbleweeds away. "You couldn't see out the front door, you could just see tumbleweeds," said Nyla Wright, a woman who...
Crews quickly extinguish a small grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting they quickly extinguished a small grass fire Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m. CSFD announced on social media the fire near Highway 24 and S. Union Boulevard was out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WATCH: Ski resorts gearing up for new season
File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Suzanne is asked to call 719-312-7530. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail.
WATCH: 76-year-old Colorado Springs woman goes skydiving
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. WATCH: Shooting at a high school in Missouri leaves 3 people dead including accused gunman. A serious crash closed down part of a busy...
Colorado ski season kicks off with opening of Arapahoe Basin Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news, skiers and snowboarders! The 2022-2023 Colorado ski season kicked off Sunday with the opening of Arapahoe Basin. A-Basin is the longest ski and ride in Colorado and is expected to last until about June. Snowmaking this season started Oct. 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again Oct. 12. Last season, A-Basin opened Oct. 17. The earliest opening day ever was Oct. 9, 2009.
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard.
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days in Pikes Peak Region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are asking everyone to be extra cautious with anything you may be doing that could cause a fire. This includes not properly disposing of cigarettes, not properly covering your burn pits, and not monitoring campfires. Hundreds of firefighters across 17 departments in...
Homeless camp fire under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and North Academy around 8 p.m. Monday. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long and was burning 500 feet from the road, making access difficult for firefighters.
WATCH: Downed power lines spark wildfire, evacuations near Palmer Lake
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. WATCH: Shooting at a high school in Missouri leaves 3 people dead including accused gunman. A serious crash closed down part of a busy...
WATCH: Boyfriend of Pueblo kayaking victim talks about what happened
File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters urge Coloradans to cleanup fall leaves, pine needles for fire mitigation
A woman is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo County. WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms. El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms. Boyfriend of kayaking victim talks about what happened. He says he was there as...
Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
WATCH: Death now a homicide investigation in Pueblo County
File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs.
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kid's candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro...
Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail
File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Suzanne is asked to call 719-312-7530. Ski season is officially here in Colorado!. The fire started in a...
