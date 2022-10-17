Read full article on original website
October FMAAA exhibit winding down
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association is in the final days of the exhibition of Oil and Water, work by Carol Janosik and Chris Swetye. Stop in to see this excellent body of work in the Main Gallery of the Art Center located at 825 Ave G in Fort Madison.
Night and day difference in supervisor candidates.
We Lee County residents have some very important decisions to make on November 8th. One of which is voting for our new County Supervisor. If you are a liberal minded person and believe in the current administrations over spending, raising taxes, anti business, anti fossil fuels and open borders then you need to vote for Donna Amandus. She is a Democrat that supports what this current administration is doing and in my opinion wants to bring those beliefs to Lee County. Now I don't say that lightly but rather because I have seen her in action on the Fort Madison City Council. I have seen her attempt to go against a local small business person right here from Fort Madison. Thankfully there was a well informed city employee and city council member that stood up and informed her that what she was demanding was against city code and city protocol.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, Donnellson
Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House. Born on December 18, 1933, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Bertha (Eschman) Wilson. On December 28, 1952 she married Delbert W. Boyer at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison
Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Richard L. Long, 86 Keokuk
Richard Leon Long, 86, of Keokuk, IA, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, IA. He was born on June 17, 1936 in Queen City, Missouri, the son of Cecil Willard and Ruby Sizemore Long. He graduated from Queen City High School with the Class of 1954.
Telecom gives county glimpse of broadband's future
LEE COUNTY - The currently-funded broadband expansion in Lee County has further reaching opportunities for county residents. Tim Fencl, General Manager and CEO of Danville Telecom, told the Lee County Board of Supervisors the current project will give Danville Telecom a connection loop including Lee County that will provide non-interrupted service for customers.
Former councilman supports Schulz for supervisor
The last couple of years have been very tiring on all of us, that being said its time to start voting with our heads and not our emotions. One important election on the ballot is our next county supervisor. I am giving my support as a former business owner and city councilman in Fort Madison to Tom Schulz. I have gotten to know Tom over the years and I believe he is the common-sense choice in this election. I believe Tom has integrity, the will power and the experience to deal with tight budgets, economic growth, crime, and will take a rational approach to issues. If you want more out of control spending and higher taxes, well I’d have to say vote the other way. But if you want simple government and someone that will work to improve government waste and try to lower taxes while being business friendly then I’d have to say Tom Schulz would be your best choice for county supervisor this November.
Outgoing supervisor backs Amandus
As I look forward to retiring from the board of supervisors at the end of the year, I reflect on the accomplishments of the board and of course I want the best for its future. While it is your choice to name my successor, I would appreciate you considering voting for Donna Amandas to fill my seat. There will be many issues requiring strong leadership and a solid background in local government. Both candidates have served on local government, but Donna has taken the initiative to garner a certification from the Iowa League of Municipalities. She invested over 9 month of her spare time in that endeavor. This demonstrates her dedication to her elected position, leadership and a strong desire to learn as much as possible to be effective.
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
Crusaders regroup to down WACO
FORT MADISON - The difference for Holy Trinity in Monday’s Class 1A regional semifinal against WACO was the game the Crusaders lost. The 25-6, 23-25, 28-26, 25-17 win for the Crusaders was built on the run that just fell short in the second game. And now they get a...
Johnson named 2nd team All-SEC
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison junior Taylor Johnson was named to the Southeast Conference All-Conference team this week. Johnson joins Molly Knipe and Amy Yasenchok with all-conference honors. Knipe and Yasenchok were both given honorable mention status. Fort Madison also put 10 players on the volleyball SEC All-Academic team. Johnson...
