The 22nd annual Peace Fair earlier this month showcased more than 30 area nonprofits, including A Woman’s Place, The Peace Center, NOVA, the YWCA and similar organizations in an atmosphere of fun and fellowship at Buckingham Friends Meeting in Lahaska. These and other groups were at the fair to promote peace, social justice, healthy living, education and a variety of other causes of interest to area residents.

LAHASKA, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO