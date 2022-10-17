ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Southampton Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Farry hosting senior expo

Rep. Frank Farry is inviting senior citizens in the 142nd Legislative District and their families/caregivers to attend his upcoming senior expo on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neshaminy Activity Center, located at 1842 Brownsville Road, Feasterville-Trevose. The event, which is free to attend, will...
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Farry receives RCPA Legislative Leadership Award

Rep. Frank Farry recently accepted the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association Legislative Leadership Award for his continued legislative commitment to human services. “I am honored and humbled to accept this award,” said Farry. “As chairman of the state House Human Services Committee, I have worked closely with many people whose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Charity breakfast in Feasterville

Members of the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council 405 prepared breakfast trays during their annual Fall Pancake Fundraising Breakfast, held recently at the Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville. Several hundred people attended the charity event, with proceeds going to communal and charitable endeavors. Pictured are (back row...
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Peace Fair promotes area nonprofits

The 22nd annual Peace Fair earlier this month showcased more than 30 area nonprofits, including A Woman’s Place, The Peace Center, NOVA, the YWCA and similar organizations in an atmosphere of fun and fellowship at Buckingham Friends Meeting in Lahaska. These and other groups were at the fair to promote peace, social justice, healthy living, education and a variety of other causes of interest to area residents.
LAHASKA, PA
Hampton Times

Medicaid open enrollment begins Oct. 15

The annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected for changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville Trevose, PA
603
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

local news for Feasterville-Trevose, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/feasterville-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy