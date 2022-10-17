Read full article on original website
Farry hosting senior expo
Rep. Frank Farry is inviting senior citizens in the 142nd Legislative District and their families/caregivers to attend his upcoming senior expo on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neshaminy Activity Center, located at 1842 Brownsville Road, Feasterville-Trevose. The event, which is free to attend, will...
Farry receives RCPA Legislative Leadership Award
Rep. Frank Farry recently accepted the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association Legislative Leadership Award for his continued legislative commitment to human services. “I am honored and humbled to accept this award,” said Farry. “As chairman of the state House Human Services Committee, I have worked closely with many people whose...
Bucks County represented at White House during ‘Communities in Action’
Bucks County was recently represented at the White House during a special event entitled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.” The purpose was to highlight the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act — which delivered financial relief to individuals and businesses nationwide — on the state.
Bucks County PA CareerLink opens new facility in Trevose
When it comes to finding a job or embarking on a new career path, the process can seem daunting. Whether it’s the struggle of crafting the perfect resume or feeling overwhelmed while filling out a lengthy application, landing a new position is no easy feat. Luckily, job seekers in...
Lower Bucks Chamber of Commerce hosting Women’s Leadership Event
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Women’s Leadership Event, Breaking Barriers & Igniting Impact, on Friday, Oct. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Buck Hotel, 1200 Buck Road in Feasterville. The conference is an opportunity to inspire, empower women and connect professional...
PA announces expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance. Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania has increased the income threshold for all applicants to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty...
Charity breakfast in Feasterville
Members of the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council 405 prepared breakfast trays during their annual Fall Pancake Fundraising Breakfast, held recently at the Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville. Several hundred people attended the charity event, with proceeds going to communal and charitable endeavors. Pictured are (back row...
Peace Fair promotes area nonprofits
The 22nd annual Peace Fair earlier this month showcased more than 30 area nonprofits, including A Woman’s Place, The Peace Center, NOVA, the YWCA and similar organizations in an atmosphere of fun and fellowship at Buckingham Friends Meeting in Lahaska. These and other groups were at the fair to promote peace, social justice, healthy living, education and a variety of other causes of interest to area residents.
Medicaid open enrollment begins Oct. 15
The annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected for changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare,...
