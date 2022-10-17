Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Nebraska Students Score High in Math, Reading
Nebraska’s fourth and eighth graders have scored above the national average and higher than most other states in math and reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The NAEP’s math assessment measures students’ abilities in general knowledge and in problem solving. In reading, the NAEP measures comprehension through reading passages and associated questions.
klin.com
Governor Ricketts Highlights Center’s Operational Excellence
Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the achievements of Nebraska’s Center of Operational Excellence on the morning of Oct. 24. The center, which began operating in 2016, works to make business between residents and the government more efficient. “We want Nebraskans spending less time waiting in line, filling out forms, and...
klin.com
Nebraska Volleyball Returns to AVCA No. 1
Nebraska volleyball is back at No. 1. The latest AVCA Coaches Poll saw the Huskers receive 48 first place votes to retake the top spot. NU was last No. 1 in the preseason poll before being overtaken by Texas and Louisville. But both the Longhorns and Cardinals were tripped up...
Comments / 0