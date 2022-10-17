Read full article on original website
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
CoinTelegraph
Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse gamble is ‘super-sized and terrifying’ — shareholder
A shareholder’s open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has labeled the tech giant’s investment into the Metaverse as “super-sized and terrifying.”. The shareholder has urged the company to scale down its investment in the metaverse and its related technology arm amid a significant fall in its stock price over the last 18 months.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Google Search is About to Get ‘Supercharged’ to Boost Visual and Voice Shopping
You might only be looking to buy a plunger but from Google’s point of view, these kind of “in stock near me” search queries remain its bread-and-butter product within its most dominant business — albeit one that it is planning to dramatically modify through the increased use of technology.
Airbnb Sends Customer “Scary” Message to Flee Their Rental Without Telling the Host
In a turn of events that sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker by the name of Casper, who posts under the handle @_spookytooth (appropriate, right?), wrote that they were instructed by Airbnb to immediately leave their rental. Article continues below advertisement. What's more, they were...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers, promises crackdown on password sharing
“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth. The key is pleasing members,” Netflix said in the letter. What were Netflix's Q3 results?
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
TechScape: Twitch and the dark side of the streaming dream
Twitch is having a rough time. The live-streaming site, owned by Amazon since 2014, is synonymous for many with video games. The audience for TechScape is broad, so forgive me: some of you will wonder why I have to explain that Twitch is where viewers watch microcelebrities play video games, interact with those influencers and experience tight parasocial relationships of the sort that other communities have with podcasters, YouTubers or newsletter authors. (I love you, too). Others will wonder why anyone would want to watch someone playing video games.
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party
Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Gizmodo
India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments
India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Reddit NFTs surge into OpenSea top 10, judge likens NFTs to ‘luxury’ property and more
Reddit’s Polygon-based nonfungible token (NFT) venture continues to impress, with three of its tokenized avatar collections cracking the top 10 projects on OpenSea in terms of sales volume this week. Looking at the 24-hour sales volume chart, Spooky Season by Reddit user poieeeyee is ranked second with 274 Ether...
Interpol Now Trains Crimefighters in the Industrial Metaverse
Interpol is bringing crimefighting to an industrial metaverse it believes will let it better train law enforcement officers from around the world on everything from crime scene forensics to screening passengers at border checkpoints. In this third article in the PYMNTS industrial metaverse series about the fledgling use of private...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
