CoinTelegraph

Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse gamble is ‘super-sized and terrifying’ — shareholder

A shareholder’s open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has labeled the tech giant’s investment into the Metaverse as “super-sized and terrifying.”. The shareholder has urged the company to scale down its investment in the metaverse and its related technology arm amid a significant fall in its stock price over the last 18 months.
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground

Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
The Guardian

TechScape: Twitch and the dark side of the streaming dream

Twitch is having a rough time. The live-streaming site, owned by Amazon since 2014, is synonymous for many with video games. The audience for TechScape is broad, so forgive me: some of you will wonder why I have to explain that Twitch is where viewers watch microcelebrities play video games, interact with those influencers and experience tight parasocial relationships of the sort that other communities have with podcasters, YouTubers or newsletter authors. (I love you, too). Others will wonder why anyone would want to watch someone playing video games.
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party

Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
Gizmodo

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
Interpol Now Trains Crimefighters in the Industrial Metaverse

Interpol is bringing crimefighting to an industrial metaverse it believes will let it better train law enforcement officers from around the world on everything from crime scene forensics to screening passengers at border checkpoints. In this third article in the PYMNTS industrial metaverse series about the fledgling use of private...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar

Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments

There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
