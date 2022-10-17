Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Landmark to be Featured on United States Postal Stamp
On Monday, the United State Postal Service revealed some its 2023 stamps, which include one of a landmark from Schuylkill County. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen from Schuylkill County PPL Substation
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 23rd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Judith Trautman Wright, 81, of California, former of Fountain Springs. ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Route 61 Southbound/Frackville Grade
A crash has closed the Grade south of Frackville. Just after 6:00pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to the area of "Dead Man's Curve" on Southbound Route 61, The Grade, south of Frackville, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck that rolled. A...
Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
Volunteer Firefighters Visit Shenandoah Valley Elementary for Fire Prevention Week
As part of Fire Prevention Week local firemen and women made a visit to the Shenandoah Valley Elementary School where students from Pre-K to sixth grade were shown a film and given a presentation by firemen that dealt with safety measures should their homes be threatened by fire. The students...
District XI High School Soccer Playoff Scores and Schedule - 10/24/2022
GIRLS - 1A Palisades - 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ GIRLS - 1A - Pine Grove vs. Palisades @ Pine Grove - 6:00pm. GIRLS - 1A - Minersville vs. Northern Lehigh @ Schuylkill Haven - 5:00pm. GIRLS - 1A - Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley @ Williams Valley - 5:00pm. BOYS - 1A -...
Pottsville Swears in New Chief of Police, Captain, Sergeant, and Corporal
On Tuesday morning, the City of Pottsville swore in new leadership to the police department. With the retirement of Pottsville Chief of Police Richard Wojciechowsky last week, the city promoted 4 members from within their force to new positions. A special ceremony was held in the Council Chambers, Tuesday, where...
Frackville Police Investigating String of Vehicle Break-Ins
The Frackville Borough Police Department is investigating a recent string of vehicle break-ins. According to Police Chief Paul Olson, from Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, through Monday, October 24th, 2022, borough police received several complaints of vehicles being broken into and items stolen. The incidents reportedly occurred on North and South...
Law Enforcement at Scene of Police Incident in Gordon
UPDATE (1:15pm) - The incident is reportedly over, but police are still at the scene.
