Huntsville, AL

AL.com

New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County

Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Car goes into home during Huntsville police chase

Huntsville police say a vehicle struck a home during a chase today. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers began a vehicle pursuit in the area of Winchester, and concluded it in the area of Chase and Wilkinson. The driver abandoned the vehicle on Salem Drive, and the vehicle struck a house.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Gun goes off in Huntsville elementary school bathroom, no injuries reported

Huntsville City School officials say students handling a firearm in a restroom this morning discharged the weapon. No one was reportedly injured. The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. at McDonnell Elementary, according to a statement by the system. There was no word on how many students were involved in the incident, which apparently involved students handling a firearm and ammunition.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Pregnant mother of 2 killed in Alabama wreck ‘had a big heart’

A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog

A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

