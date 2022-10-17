Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Madison nears funding plan to build $37 million ramps to Town Madison
The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
Huntsville housing market beginning to ease for relocating military families
Military families relocating to Huntsville want many of the same things other homebuyers do. They’re looking for good schools for their kids. They’re looking for safe places to live. They’re looking for a short commute if they choose not to live on the base at Redstone Arsenal.
Developers of ‘luxury housing’ on Monte Sano seek to dismiss ‘frivolous’ lawsuit
Echoing claims made by the city of Huntsville earlier this month, a developer of a planned upscale subdivision at Monte Sano has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to stop the project. See Forever Development Partners filed its motion Tuesday in Madison County circuit court, describing the lawsuit...
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
Car goes into home during Huntsville police chase
Huntsville police say a vehicle struck a home during a chase today. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers began a vehicle pursuit in the area of Winchester, and concluded it in the area of Chase and Wilkinson. The driver abandoned the vehicle on Salem Drive, and the vehicle struck a house.
Alabama deputy injured in chase, suspect arrested in Tennessee
A Madison County deputy was injured Sunday night during a chase. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened following a traffic stop at Alabama 53 and Research Park Boulevard. A deputy stopped a black Kia Optima and learned that the driver, William Corey Haston, 45, had...
Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning wife denied bond, questions surround missing passport
A local chiropractor charged with poisoning his wife will remain in jail without the option of bond after a judge concluded at a hearing Monday that his failure to produce his passport makes him a flight risk. Brian Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident and Decatur chiropractor, was arrested Sept. 2...
Gun goes off in Huntsville elementary school bathroom, no injuries reported
Huntsville City School officials say students handling a firearm in a restroom this morning discharged the weapon. No one was reportedly injured. The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. at McDonnell Elementary, according to a statement by the system. There was no word on how many students were involved in the incident, which apparently involved students handling a firearm and ammunition.
DeKalb County deputies continue search for teen missing nearly a month
A Valley Head teen has been reported missing for almost a month as search efforts continue. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis was last seen on September 26, 2022. Fischer Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County EMA and other...
Pregnant mother of 2 killed in Alabama wreck ‘had a big heart’
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
North Alabama man killed when car runs off road, hits embankment, overturns
A north Alabama man died Tuesday in a single-car crash in Jackson County, state troopers said. Troopers said David M. McDonald, 45, of Section died when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving on Alabama Highway 35 left the road, struck an embankment and overturned. He was not wearing a...
Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog
A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, accused of killing 3, weeps during taped confession in court
A man accused of brutally murdering three people - including a seven-year-old child - showed tears in court as his taped confession was played for jurors Monday. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 55, is accused of the July 13, 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0