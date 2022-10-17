ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet tonight for a debate. It’ll be the lone gubernatorial debate between the two and will air on Spectrum News at seven o’clock. The Republican Zeldin had initially challenged the Democratic incumbent to a series of debates, but Hochul’s team declined.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO