Enfield man arrested in connection with alleged shooting
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 40-year-old Enfield man faces charges after a brief standoff with deputies. Sheriff Derek Osborne says Java Abdur-Razzaqq surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon at a house on Sheffield Road in Enfield. Authorities say Abdur-Razzaqq shot and wounded and unnamed man, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Across NY, jobless numbers are down
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Jobless rates across New York have dropped. New data from the state Labor Department shows the unemployment rate has fallen in every metro area between September 2021 and September 2022. The Ithaca area’s jobless rate is down from three-point-one percent to two-point-six percent. Governor...
One hospitalized after off-road vehicle crash in Cortlandville
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — One person is recovering after suffering injuries in Cortlandville. Firefighters say an off-road vehicle rolled over on Sunday afternoon. The wounded person was airlifted to a hospital. A Cortlandville Fire Department official tells WHCU the injuries are not life-threatening.
Hochul, Zeldin to meet in one gubernatorial debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet tonight for a debate. It’ll be the lone gubernatorial debate between the two and will air on Spectrum News at seven o’clock. The Republican Zeldin had initially challenged the Democratic incumbent to a series of debates, but Hochul’s team declined.
Zeldin tightens gap in Governor’s race against Hochul
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Congressman Lee Zeldin is rising in polls, making for a much closer governor’s race. Politico.com reports two polls show the Republican candidate closing in on Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead. The incumbent Democrat has pivoted on the campaign trail to talk about her record...
