Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack, 77, of Schaller
Funeral services for 77-year-old Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack of Schaller will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller with burial at Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is...
kicdam.com
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven
A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
June Reiman, 99, of Milford
A Mass of Christian Burial for 99-year-old June Reiman of Milford will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
McCarty opens yoga studio in Sanborn
SANBORN—Julie McCarty didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for yoga in N’West Iowa, but she’s happy with progress she’s made so far. “Yoga therapy allows the concrete knowledge that you’re working with people,” McCarty said. “I take it one step at a time. If you put yourself up here, you have to stay up there. For me, I like to take it slow.”
kicdam.com
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 34-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Illya Riazautseu stemmed from a report of an incident at 214 First Ave. SE, according to the Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
kiwaradio.com
RiseFest 2023 Announces First Artists
Sheldon — RiseFest 2023 is announcing their first artists and a fall sale that will take place this month. RiseFest officials say “We the Kingdom” and “Cain” will be playing at the 2023 festival. This will be Cain’s first time performing at RiseFest and We the Kingdom’s second time at RiseFest. We the Kingdom made their first appearance last year in 2021.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
kicdam.com
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
kicdam.com
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
Comments / 0