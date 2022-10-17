Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car
An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee police get assistance locating car prowl suspect
East Wentchee police put out a call for the public's help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle of a car prowl suspect. And they got it. A social media post by the East Wenatchee Police Department showed three different photos of a white Dodge Ram extended-cab pickup they said was involved in a car prowl at Eastmont Lane.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday. Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee. They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a...
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy
Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
Moses Lake man gets 17 years in prison for rampant gun & meth trafficking
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four convictions will put a Grant County man behind bars for 17 years for several charges related to the trafficking of drugs and guns, including one that was used in the shooting death of an Othello child. As announced by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez was sentenced to 204...
ifiberone.com
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
ifiberone.com
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home
WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
KXLY
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
Investigators request dash cam footage to help solve deadly road rage shooting on US 2
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Scott Davis is grieving the death of his 24-year-old daughter, Raelyn Davis, who was killed in a road rage shooting on U.S. Highway 2 Saturday evening. “What I want people to know most is how full of love she was. She was spontaneous and bright and caring,” Davis said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
ncwlife.com
Prep scheduled includes smoke-related shift of Wenatchee-Cashmere soccer
We had one volleyball match last night in North Central Washington. Liberty Bell beat Bridgeport 3-games-to-1. On the schedule for tonight, Pateros is at Wilson Creek at 5. Soap Lake visits Cascade Christian at 6. The 6:30 matches have Waterville-Mansfield at Entiat; Okanogan hosts Manson; Tonasket’s at Oroville; and Lake Roosevelt travels to Wilbur-Creston.
ncwlife.com
Fire managers hope coming weather will help end all that smoke
Fire officials have been saying it will take a seasonal weather event to extinguish several wildfires that have been choking the region with smoke. They’re hoping the beginning of that weather event is coming Friday. Managers on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge Fires above Lake Wenatchee...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee wins while West Valley earns at least 1st place tie
Turning to the Les Schwab Prep Scoreboard from last night, first in girls soccer. Wenatchee came away with a 3-nil win over Davis in Big-9 play while West Valley assured itself at least a share of the league title with a 1-nothing win over Moses Lake. Ephrata topped Prosser 2-1.
Comments / 0