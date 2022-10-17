Read full article on original website
Indiana Students Are Behind Thanks To Pandemic, Say Experts
STATEWIDE — Test scores in all subjects among Indiana’s students were down significantly last year. Experts are blaming many things, but one prevalent reason is the shutdowns due to the COVID pandemic back in 2020. Scores from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the “Nation’s Report Card”, show the pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for American children.
