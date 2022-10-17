Watch John Mayer wield his custom Charvel for a performance of Never Gonna Be Alone featuring Jacob Collier and Lizzy McAlpine

Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Watch kids lose their minds to Metallica, Slipknot and more at this metal-themed puppet show
Death metal puppet legends Bullicio Puppets put on metal-themed puppet shows for kids, and the results are truly the best thing ever
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Guitar World Magazine
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Dom Martin, the Belfast-born guitarist who may just be Rory Gallagher’s musical inheritor
They start guitar players young in Ulster. Dom Martin began playing aged 5, but after support slots with Eric Gales and a thrilling new album, is this the next blues-rock great from the six counties?. “My father held me over a guitar the day I was born and I just...
Guitar World Magazine
This busker just delivered one of the best shred guitar performances of the year
In a video titled ‘Arpeggios at the speed of light’ – a pretty accurate title if you ask us – Damian Salazar deploys his Kiesel Jason Becker Numbers guitar to face-melting effect. With a following of almost 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Damian Salazar is probably one...
Robert Gordon, singer who brought rockabilly revival to influential New York City punk clubs in the 1970s, is dead at 75
Robert Gordon, the rockabilly revivalist who introduced his brand of classic rock and roll to young punk music fans in the 1970s, has died at age 75. Gordon died on Tuesday, his record label Cleopatra Records revealed in a statement posted to Facebook later in the day. The musician and...
Guitar World Magazine
Alan Gorrie: “There was no big time about Jimi Hendrix or Keith Moon – we hung out with those guys every night”
The AWB bassist looks back on life in London in the ‘70s and getting their first break as the Average White Band. Formed in 1971 by Alan Gorrie and tenor saxophonist Malcolm Duncan, with Onnie McIntyre, Hamish Stuart, Robbie McIntosh and Roger Ball all joining later, the Average White Band gained legions of fans with their popular mix of 60s funk, soul and R&B. The group’s infectious, hook-laden grooves were outlined perfectly in their timeless instrumental hit, ‘Pick Up The Pieces’, which topped the US singles charts in 1975 and preceded several gold-selling albums.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Guitar World Magazine
Blackbyrd McKnight on his tumultuous tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the secret to great funk guitar playing, and why Jimi Hendrix is far from overrated
He's played with everyone from George Clinton to Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Chili Peppers. We catch up with DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight for a far-reaching chat about his extraordinary career. Over the course of a 50-year career in music, DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has scrawled his signature across...
Guitar World Magazine
Austin Evans serves up a volley of six-string carnage – with an upside-down guitar – in this brutal playthrough of Orthodox's Head on a Spike
The unrelenting metal cut is taken from the Nashville outfit's latest album, Learning to Dissolve. Orthodox’s new album, Learning to Dissolve, is an expertly crafted, unrelenting, chaotic masterclass in modern metalcore. In 11 songs spanning just over 40 minutes, the Nashville-based outfit offer a barrage of uber-destructive bangers, shaped principally by the impossibly heavy downtuned electric guitar work of axeman Austin Evans.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
Guitar World Magazine
Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: How To Play Blues – 20 Ways To Get Your Mojo Workin'
The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe. Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.
Guitar World Magazine
Are ThorpyFX pedals actually bombproof? Watch an explosives team put it to the test
ThorpyFX guitar pedals are often touted as “bombproof”, in a nod to founder Adrian Thorpe’s former career as a British Army Ammunition Technical Officer, or explosives specialist. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kinga Glyk’s Jaco Pastorius-inspired solo – played on a ukulele bass – which became one of her most watched videos ever
Kinga Glyk serves up her trio’s take on the Jaco and Charlie Parker classic, Donna Lee. Anyone who’s been following the irrepressible rise of YouTube and Instagram star Kinga Glyk will know that her groove-led brand of funk-inspired jazz spans a huge dynamic range. And it’s to her credit that no matter how broad things get stylistically, her fiery bass playing and creativity have kept her music focused.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, Armani Caesar, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Frankie Cosmos, Hagop Tchaparian, and Loshh. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
