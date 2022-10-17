Watch John Mayer wield his custom Charvel for a performance of Never Gonna Be Alone featuring Jacob Collier and Lizzy McAlpine

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe. Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.

3 HOURS AGO