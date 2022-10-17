ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

By Joseph Hudak
 3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson , Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn , who died Oct. 4.

Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took his own verse, warbling about “crying all alone” before trying to offer Clarkson a peck on the cheek (she shooed him away with her hand).

Clarkson recently confirmed the follow-up to her 2017 LP Meaning of Life in an interview with Variety . The untitled album will address her 2021 divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. “There’s everything on the album,” Clarkson said. “It’s almost like the arc of a relationship because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is starring as Black Adam in a new film based on the DC Comics character opening Friday, Oct. 21.

