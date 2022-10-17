Former NFL Cornerback Gunned Down Outside Pennsylvania Motel
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was gunned down outside a motel in Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, authorities said. Dennard was just 32. Muhlenberg police said the shooting was a homicide, but did not specify a motive or if an arrest had been made. After he was shot, police said Dennard was rushed to Reading Hospital by a private vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. There, he was brought to an operating room, where a surgeon pronounced him dead. During his playing days, Dennard was a standout corner at Langston University in Oklahoma before he had a brief NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers, which ended in 2014.
