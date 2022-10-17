Former NFL Cornerback Gunned Down Outside Pennsylvania Motel

Scandal-ridden Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was arrested for driving 30 miles over the speed limit in Ohio in June, according to a TMZ report Thursday. Watson was clocked doing 97 miles on the Ohio Turnpike in June and reportedly paid the $185 ticket a few days later. In body-cam footage obtained by TMZ, Watson told a cop during a cordial interaction that he had just been traded to the Browns and was in town from Detroit. The quarterback is in the midst of an 11-game suspension after 24 female masseuses sued him for sexual misconduct. Watson has denied wrongdoing in those cases, and will be able to return to the field in December. He was traded to the Browns earlier this year in a massive $230 million, five-year deal after not playing a single game for the Houston Texans in 2021 amid the sexual harassment allegations.Read it at TMZ

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO