ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War

By Shannon Vavra
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Vij3_0icdI8Cd00
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians.

It is the latest sign that Belarus, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used as a staging ground for the war in Ukraine, may be preparing its armed forces for more action.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this month he agreed with Putin that there should be a joint regional group of troops “in connection with the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State,” referring to the “union state” between Russia and Belarus that fuses the countries’ militaries, banking, and other sectors.

According to a briefing with military attaches, Russia will send Belarus approximately “170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm,” the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Belarus, Valery Revenko, said.

Aviation components and troops have already begun to arrive, Revenko said. Belarus’ Armed Forces have also undergone a “sudden inspection of the combat readiness” this month, he added.

The exercises come as Ukraine warns that Belarus may make an attempt to attack Ukraine from the north, Ukraine Security Service (SBU) Colonel Roman Kostenko said earlier this month.

Belarus has long been supportive of Russia’s war in Ukraine, serving as the launching pad for Russia’s effort to seize Kyiv early this year. Although the offensive failed, Belarus has been ginning up its military in light of the war for months. In June, Belarus announced the creation of a people’s militia, a new military unit on the southern border with Ukraine, and drills.

Lukashenko has in recent weeks accused other European countries of acting “provocatively” and has also zeroed in on Poland—threatening a forceful response if anything goes awry on its border with the country.

At the same time, the Belarusian president has made calls for peace, suggesting that he is against war, even while allowing Putin to use Belarus for his war plans. Belarus’ Ministry of Defense has claimed that proposals of peace have not been accepted, forcing Belarus to resort to deployment.

“In the current conditions of the military-political situation, most of the proposals of the MoD of Belarus on the need for dialogue and de-escalation of tension under various pretexts were not accepted. Result is the deployment,” Revenko said.

Putin is probably working to lean on Lukashenko after a series of losses in Ukraine, Kenneth Yalowitz, a former U.S. ambassador to Belarus, told The Daily Beast.

“Putin is probably pressing him very strongly,” Yalowitz said.

Putin may be hoping that if Belarus appears to be building up for potential deployment, Ukraine will have to divert some resources to defend against a potential northern incursion, taking focus away from the fight against the Russians in the south and giving the Russians an edge.

“By developing this force on the border between Belarus and Ukraine… what Putin is driving at is to force, you know, Ukrainian forces, to defend that part of the border,” Yalowitz told The Daily Beast. “This is more of psychological warfare… to show that Putin is not defenseless, but that he still has options… even though the war is going poorly.”

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin expanded on the Belarusian and Russian grouping in a meeting at a tractor factory on Monday, noting that Belarus is practicing for deployment.

The grouping includes “command and control bodies of various levels” as well as army units and support units, according to Khrenin.

“We have practiced various options for deploying and using the regional force grouping,” Khrenin said. “We have practiced deploying all the systems in the face of an obvious threat and the gradual deployment in accordance with the situation. Taking into account the evolving situation, we are gradually implementing individual measures meant to prepare the regional force grouping for responding to emerging challenges and threats.”

The influx of Russian forces into Belarus is stirring rumors of mobilization and striking fear throughout the country, as the domestic population is unlikely to support a broad mobilization. One Belarusian mother, who spoke with RFERL under a pseudonym to protect her safety, said she has instructed her son, who is deployed near the Ukrainian border, to run.

“You just need to not go to the military office and hide the children,” the mother said, “so they're not going to fight for other people's interests.”

Others are examining ways to avoid conscription should Lukashenko order a broader mobilization, especially after Belarusian lawmakers have been eyeing canceling draft deferments for students studying abroad.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has warned that if Lukashenko moves forward with a mobilization, he would face significant domestic pushback.

Lukashenko has worked to toe the line, and has sworn that his involvement in the conflict is just to help Russians and Ukrainians and that he does not intend for Belarus to get involved in the war directly.

The Belarusian Defense Minister echoed his stance, claiming that the group exercises were only about defense, not offense.

“We are not going to attack anyone. I'd like to emphasize once again that this force grouping is supposed to carry out purely defensive tasks,” Khrenin said, adding that it was meant to be an “adequate response” to what is going on on Belarusian borders.

Comments / 358

Larry Wilson
3d ago

So Putin can't handle Ukraine so now he wants help from ANOTHER COUNTRY. IF he involves another country does that mean NATO can get involved?

Reply(73)
96
Brylee Handley
3d ago

I wonder how he feels knowing that the world knows he is putins butt wiper. this man is a coward who is scared of putin so bad he would sale out his own country

Reply(10)
61
Stephen Carter
3d ago

Guess Putin thinks little ole' Belarus will help take over Ukraine.Just give up Putin, stop killing thousands of your men and women and just take the L.

Reply(21)
40
Related
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, hinted on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine had entered a new phase. Weeks after demanding a change in strategy from Russia's military, and criticizing how the conflict has been handled so far, Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Everything will be different."
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy