ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Why the Parkland shooter’s defense said that he could face prison violence

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYEFb_0icdI6RB00
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted from the courtroom following a hearing regarding possible jury misconduct during deliberations in the penalty phase of his trial, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Amy Beth Bennett, South Florida Sun Sentinel via Associated Press

Last week, a Florida jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without the possibility of parole. Cruz had pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder: 14 children and three adults in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

The jury had been deciding whether to sentence Cruz to the death penalty or to life in prison. Florida law requires that a jury unanimously sentence the death penalty. Nine of 12 jurors voted for the death penalty while three did not. According to NPR , a judge cannot overturn Cruz’s sentence.

Related

During Cruz’s trial, his defense attorney Melissa McNeill argued that Cruz could face violence in prison. According to CNN , McNeill argued against the death penalty and said in the closing arguments, that Cruz would die in prison of either natural causes or “whatever else could possibly happen to him while he’s in prison.” Cruz would likely go to a prison with other incarcerated persons who committed high profile crimes.

McNeill’s hint towards prison violence points to a reality in U.S. prisons.

How common is prison violence in the U.S.?

Jens Modvig analyzed violence in prison in the World Health Organization’s publication “Prisons and Health” and found that “About 25% of prisoners are victimized by violence each year while 4%–5% experience sexual violence and 1%–2% are raped.”

Statistics on prison violence do not always portray the whole picture, however, because violence is often underreported due to fear of reprisal.

Using data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative showed in a graph how homicide, suicide and intoxication are increasing in state prisons. State prisons are generally intended for longer-term holding periods, while jails are intended for shorter holding periods.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative , the most violent prison system in the world is in the U.S.: the Alabama prison system, which has a high murder rate. Florida also has a high rate of violence within its prison system.

Comments / 5

Boacrazed
3d ago

Is this article for real? Please leave it be. Let this monster get what’s coming to him. HE DESERVES ZERO PROTECTION from the bigger fish in the pond after what he’s done.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence

A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
People

Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
insideedition.com

‘That’s Not My Dad’ Says Child After Florida Deputy Stops Allegedly Stolen Car

A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a man flagged him down on the street claiming his vehicle, with his 2 children inside, had been stolen. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found the vehicle immediately and pulled it over. That’s when he confronted the suspect. Bodycam shows the children were in the front seat and eager to be reunited with their dad. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
PALM BAY, FL
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Law & Crime

Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison

A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
The Independent

Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy