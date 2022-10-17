ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Injury Roundup: Dalton, Peat, Trautman Among New Faces on Report

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A382M_0icdHlNo00

The Saints are still pretty banged up on the injury front, as the team put out an estimated practice report on Monday that has several new faces on it.

With the short week, the Saints go into preparation mode immediately for their Thursday Night Football game against the Cardinals out west. The team did not practice on Monday, but put out an estimated practice report. Here's how it looks, with a lot of good and bad.

View the original article to see embedded media.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (chest), Adam Trautman (ankle), Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (chest), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (knee), Marcus Maye (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Andy Dalton (back)

As reported earlier, Lattimore, Thomas, and Landry are not expected to play against the Cardinals. It also looks that Adam Trautman won't be available, but escaped a serious injury on Sunday. Andrus Peat's outlook also looks doubtful after leaving early due to an upper body injury.

Malcolm Roach (ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), J.T. Gray (foot), and Taysom Hill (rib) were not listed on the injury report this week, so that's encouraging.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
Distractify

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3

There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
dayton247now.com

Bengals QB Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Joe Burrow has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns for a 126 passer rating in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow also ran for a score.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals lead Dalton, Saints on TNF

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints marching into Glendale, Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter the matchup 2-4 on the season. New Orleans is currently third...
GLENDALE, AZ
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy