Effective: 2022-10-26 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax Areas of Dense Fog Developing Across Eastern Virginia Again Early This Morning Areas of dense fog had once again developed this morning generally along and east of US 29 or generally along and east of a line from Lynchburg to South Boston. Visibilities in these areas were mostly in the 1/2 to 1 mile range, with a few spots seeing the visibility as low as 1/4 mile. Overall, conditions were not as bad as what was observed Tuesday morning. Visibilities will begin to improve within the next couple of hours, but some areas may see dense fog persist until as late as 9 AM this morning. If you are planning travel early this morning, reduce speed, use low beam headlights, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO