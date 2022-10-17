Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog has spread across much of the area this morning with visibilities between one half and one mile in many locations. Localized visibilities of one quarter mile are being observed. Expect the fog to persist through around 9 AM before gradually lifting. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Chesapeake; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Northumberland; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax Areas of Dense Fog Developing Across Eastern Virginia Again Early This Morning Areas of dense fog had once again developed this morning generally along and east of US 29 or generally along and east of a line from Lynchburg to South Boston. Visibilities in these areas were mostly in the 1/2 to 1 mile range, with a few spots seeing the visibility as low as 1/4 mile. Overall, conditions were not as bad as what was observed Tuesday morning. Visibilities will begin to improve within the next couple of hours, but some areas may see dense fog persist until as late as 9 AM this morning. If you are planning travel early this morning, reduce speed, use low beam headlights, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
