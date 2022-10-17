Effective: 2022-10-26 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Hertford; Northampton AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog has spread across much of the area this morning with visibilities between one half and one mile in many locations. Localized visibilities of one quarter mile are being observed. Expect the fog to persist through around 9 AM before gradually lifting. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO