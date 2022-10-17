Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt; West Carteret PREPARE FOR AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG FOR THIS MORNINGS COMMUTE Areas of fog, some locally dense with visibilities a half mile or less, will affect portions of eastern North Carolina until 10 AM. Motorists are encouraged to be alert for sudden reduction in visibility to a half mile or less, use low beam headlights, slow down and allow extra travel time.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility continues to improve this morning and the advisory will be allowed to expire on schedule.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Chesapeake; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Northumberland; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
