Effective: 2022-10-26 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt; West Carteret PREPARE FOR AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG FOR THIS MORNINGS COMMUTE Areas of fog, some locally dense with visibilities a half mile or less, will affect portions of eastern North Carolina until 10 AM. Motorists are encouraged to be alert for sudden reduction in visibility to a half mile or less, use low beam headlights, slow down and allow extra travel time.

