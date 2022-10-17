Person Struck By SEPTA Train In Philadelphia: Officials

SEPTA Oregon Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A person was struck by a SEPTA train in Philadelphia, officials said.

The unidentified victim was in the southbound tracks at the Oregon station when they were hit around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

"The person who was in the tracks is alive, was conscious, and is now being treated at Jefferson Hospital," the spokesperson said.

Authorities are still looking into why the victim was on the tracks, but they believe no foul play was involved.

Train service was temporarily bypassing the Oregon Station, but was expected to be running back to normal shortly.

