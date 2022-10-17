Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday! In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday. The first clip shows the celebration venue,...
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8
Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family. The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze. Stefani, 53, and her...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
The couple celebrated India's most significant holiday of the year in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are celebrating Diwali this year with a special new addition. On Tuesday, the "Sucker" singer, 30, shared photos on Instagram from the couple's "beautiful" celebration in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter Malti. In the first snap, Jonas holds baby Malti up for the picture as she wears a beige-colored dress that matches the same print as her mom's outfit. The little girl also wears an adorable...
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
Armie Hammer Seen in Los Angeles for First Time Since American Express Filed Lawsuit Against Actor
Armie Hammer was spotted for the first time since American Express filed a lawsuit against the actor over an alleged unpaid balance of tens of thousands of dollars. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing sandals, navy blue pants and a worn-in tee shirt, one day after news of the credit card company's suit against Hammer, claiming that he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.
Matthew Perry Exited Don't Look Up After His Heart Stopped: 'Biggest Movie I'd Gotten Ever'
Matthew Perry's new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing hits bookshelves on Nov. 1 Matthew Perry revealed in his new memoir that he was set to appear in the 2021 film Don't Look Up until a medical scare forced him to pull out of the movie. The Friends star, 53, reveals in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, that he was to star opposite Meryl Streep's President Orlean in three scenes of the Adam McKay–directed movie before his heart stopped during a stay at a treatment center in...
Michelle Obama Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New Book's Cover Shoot
Ahead of The Light We Carry's mid-November release, the former first lady offers a glimpse of the effort that went into getting the perfect cover shot for her latest project Michelle Obama is letting Americans in on the process to get the perfect cover photo for her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for PEOPLE, the former first lady shares what inspired her to write another book as she hits the photo studio and strikes a variety of poses. "I've been listening to people's...
James Cameron Says Marvel Characters 'All Act Like They're In College': 'Not The Way to Make Movies'
James Cameron said in a new interview that Marvel and DC characters "never hang up their spurs because of their kids" James Cameron is not convinced by characters in Marvel and DC films. In a new interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, the Avatar: The Way of Water director said that he likes to "do the thing that other people aren't doing" during a conversation with Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana and Sigourney Weaver about following up their 2009 blockbuster Avatar. "When I look at these big,...
Hailey Bieber on Why She Doesn't Compete with the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters: 'I'll Never Not Cheer Them On'
“There’s space for everybody and I really do believe that,” said Hailey Bieber on being in the beauty space alongside the Kardashians stars while speaking at the WSJ Tech Live conference on Monday Hailey Baldwin Bieber is showing her support for the Kardashian-Jenner family. While speaking with The Wall Street Journal's Eric Schwartzel at the outlet's WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Monday, the Rhode skincare founder talked all things beauty entrepreneurship, including working in the industry alongside her friends and fellow businesswomen. "There's space for...
Is Rihanna About to Release a Song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack?
The official Instagram accounts Marvel Studios and Black Panther teased a Friday release of something having to do with the new movie — and the letter "R" Rihanna might be releasing new music — and soon. Following speculation that the 34-year-old singer would be putting forth a song for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official accounts for both the Black Panther franchise and Marvel Studios shared a video teasing the possible track. "👀 #WakandaForever," read the caption on the audio-less video posted Tuesday night, which opened with the...
Sean Patrick Thomas Talks Working With Kerry Washington Again 21 Years After 'Save the Last Dance'
"She 100% knows what she’s doing," the actor tells the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about reuniting with his former co-star on the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt They may not be reuniting on the dance floor, but Save the Last Dance stars Sean Patrick Thomas and Kerry Washington are working together again! Thomas stars in the new Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, which was executive produced by Kerry Washington and comes 21 years after the pair starred as siblings in the hit teen film. "What attracted me to the role, obviously right off the bat,...
Shangela Jokes She's Used to 'Keeping Things from Flying Out' After Hiding Chicken in Her Dress on 'DWTS'
Shangela surprised 'Dancing with the Stars' judges with a "stellar" performance and some fried chicken Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about legs — chicken legs, that is. After Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Tango to Michael Bublé's song "Hollywood," the judges, including the singer as a guest judge, praised the pair for their performance. Judge Len Goodman commended the RuPaul's Drag Race star's dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season."...
Lance Bass Celebrates His Twins' 1st Birthday with Halloween-Themed Photos: 'Beautiful Souls'
Lance Bass celebrated his twins' first birthday in the sweetest, spookiest way. Celebrating twins Violet Betty and Alexander James on their first birthday on Oct. 13, the proud dad couldn't help but note "how quickly" the year flew by in a sweet Instagram tribute. "Well…. here we are. The twins...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Had 'Issues Between Them Before' Relationship with Harry Styles: Source
Problems between exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis predated the Don't Worry Darling director's romance with Harry Styles, sources say. "There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue regarding claims the couple's former nanny made in an interview with the Daily Mail. "There were issues between them before."
Hilary Duff's Daughter Celebrates Her 4th Birthday at Harry Styles Concert — See the Cute Video!
Hilary Duff's little girl was in her element seeing Harry Styles in celebration of her fourth birthday. Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, shared an adorable video of her and husband Matthew Koma taking their daughter Banks Violet to a concert for her special day.
