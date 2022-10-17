ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
