Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time.

Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles. Wentz had also reportedly been dealing with a strained biceps tendon from Week 5.

Backup Taylor Heinicke is poised to take over as the starting quarterback while Wentz is out. Heinicke Is no stranger to the starting lineup. He led Washington to a 7-8 record in 15 games this past season with a 65 percent completion rate, 3,419 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Fifth-round rookie Sam Howell would become the second-string quarterback.

Wentz's injury is a big blow but might force the Commanders to rethink their offensive approach. Prior to the 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night, Washington had lost four of its first five games of the season and averaged just 11 points in its past three games. Wentz attempted a season-low 22 passes and finished with only 99 passing yards – his fewest in a start since Week 15 of 2021. Wentz's 10.3 yards per completion are also his lowest since his rookie season in 2016.

Depending on the severity of the injury, this could be the end of Wentz's time in Washington. The Commanders could also easily get out of Wentz's contract after this season despite trading away a second- and seventh-round pick for him this past offseason. The final two years of Wentz's contract don't include any guaranteed money and his cap hit would be $26.17 million and $27.23 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

