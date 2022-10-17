Peoria Public Schools has approved an agreement with Rockford University to establish a Principal Pipeline Program. The new program will create space for up to 25 teachers in District 150 to participate in a two-year cohort to receive a master's degree in urban education. Each course within the program is designed to align with the District’s demographics and goals, and participants are expected to remain in the District for at least two years following graduation.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO