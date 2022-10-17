Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
Broadway in Peoria series returns to the Civic Center, kicking off with a true story for the 2022-23 season
The Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria series is back at the Peoria Civic Center for its second season beginning on Nov. 2 with the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away." The series is presented by The American Theatre Guild, which seeks to bring Broadway titles and shows to underserved audiences that often wouldn’t otherwise attend the theater due to financial restraints or travel requirements.
wcbu.org
OSF and Bradley sign multi-year partnership for health care innovation
OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are partnering to provide funding and facilitate collaboration between faculty and staff at their institutions. The “Innovation for Health” partnership is a five-year commitment, with both parties providing $1 million annually in funding for projects addressing health care challenges like health literacy, equity and cancer prevention.
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools to establish 'Principal Pipeline' with Rockford University
Peoria Public Schools has approved an agreement with Rockford University to establish a Principal Pipeline Program. The new program will create space for up to 25 teachers in District 150 to participate in a two-year cohort to receive a master's degree in urban education. Each course within the program is designed to align with the District’s demographics and goals, and participants are expected to remain in the District for at least two years following graduation.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois Goodwill wins $30,000 to support veterans programs
Peoria-based Goodwill of Central Illinois has received a $30,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs to support its Veterans Employment Program and the Central Illinois Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. This grant was funded by proceeds from the Illinois Lottery Winter Win-All ticket, of which 100% go...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council member becomes county's first officer of diversity, equity and inclusion
Peoria City Council member Andre Allen is Peoria County's first chief officer of diversity, equity and inclusion. Allen grew up in Peoria and has been involved in a wide range of area organizations, including the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce and the Peoria Public Schools Foundation. “The position was posted...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $3.5M in police tech and hears update on youth mental health facility
Peoria City Council members got an update Tuesday night on plans to repurpose the former Heddington Oaks nursing home into a state-of-the-art youth mental health treatment facility. Two representatives from UnityPoint Health spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting. UnityPoint currently stands at three-fourths of its fundraising goal and has asked the...
wcbu.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
wcbu.org
Divided Pekin City Council votes to oust the city manager. The mayor is ‘extremely disapponted’ while a rival calls it ‘a good step’
An upheaval in leadership gripped the City of Pekin on Monday night as City Manager Mark Rothert was fired by a split vote of the City Council. Mayor Mark Luft said he was “extremely disappointed” by the move, while council member Becky Cloyd said she’s “optimistic it’s a good step toward change.”
wcbu.org
Shooting on Peoria's south side is the city's 22nd homicide of the year
The Peoria County coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of North Valley Drive, Peoria. The coroner says he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and died instantly. Authorities say a man was fatally shot on Peoria's south side Monday night. Peoria Police responded...
wcbu.org
Pekin City Council to vote on firing city manager Mark Rothert
The Pekin City Council will vote Monday on firing city manager Mark Rothert and choosing an interim replacement. The agenda for Monday’s regular meeting shows the council will enter an executive session before considering resolutions to terminate a city employee and assign an “interim city manager.” Rothert is not listed by name, and the interim candidate is not identified.
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies the victim of Peoria's 21st homicide this year
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood on Monday identified the victim of a fatal Saturday morning shooting on Peoria's south side as Couriaun Atkins. Harwood said Atkins, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly. His death marks Peoria's 21st homicide this year. Peoria police responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the...
Comments / 0