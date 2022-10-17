ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway in Peoria series returns to the Civic Center, kicking off with a true story for the 2022-23 season

The Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria series is back at the Peoria Civic Center for its second season beginning on Nov. 2 with the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away." The series is presented by The American Theatre Guild, which seeks to bring Broadway titles and shows to underserved audiences that often wouldn’t otherwise attend the theater due to financial restraints or travel requirements.
OSF and Bradley sign multi-year partnership for health care innovation

OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are partnering to provide funding and facilitate collaboration between faculty and staff at their institutions. The “Innovation for Health” partnership is a five-year commitment, with both parties providing $1 million annually in funding for projects addressing health care challenges like health literacy, equity and cancer prevention.
Peoria Public Schools to establish 'Principal Pipeline' with Rockford University

Peoria Public Schools has approved an agreement with Rockford University to establish a Principal Pipeline Program. The new program will create space for up to 25 teachers in District 150 to participate in a two-year cohort to receive a master's degree in urban education. Each course within the program is designed to align with the District’s demographics and goals, and participants are expected to remain in the District for at least two years following graduation.
Central Illinois Goodwill wins $30,000 to support veterans programs

Peoria-based Goodwill of Central Illinois has received a $30,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs to support its Veterans Employment Program and the Central Illinois Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. This grant was funded by proceeds from the Illinois Lottery Winter Win-All ticket, of which 100% go...
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois

OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Shooting on Peoria's south side is the city's 22nd homicide of the year

The Peoria County coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of North Valley Drive, Peoria. The coroner says he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and died instantly. Authorities say a man was fatally shot on Peoria's south side Monday night. Peoria Police responded...
Pekin City Council to vote on firing city manager Mark Rothert

The Pekin City Council will vote Monday on firing city manager Mark Rothert and choosing an interim replacement. The agenda for Monday’s regular meeting shows the council will enter an executive session before considering resolutions to terminate a city employee and assign an “interim city manager.” Rothert is not listed by name, and the interim candidate is not identified.
Coroner identifies the victim of Peoria's 21st homicide this year

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood on Monday identified the victim of a fatal Saturday morning shooting on Peoria's south side as Couriaun Atkins. Harwood said Atkins, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly. His death marks Peoria's 21st homicide this year. Peoria police responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the...
