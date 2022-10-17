Read full article on original website
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Taylor Swift Reveals How She Got Laura Dern to Cameo in “Bejeweled” Music Video
Taylor Swift revealed a little more than 'Sweet Nothing' during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting her new album Midnights. Her appearance came just minutes before the premiere of the music movie for her song Bejeweled. And in her interview with Fallon, she gave some key insights into just how she made magic happen in her dazzling new video, including how she managed to snag Laura Dern for a cameo.
‘Servant’ Season 4 Trailer Delivers a Taste of the Mind-Bending Finale to M. Night Shyamalan's Series
Apple TV+ hit horror series Servant is coming to an end, and to keep us wondering what will happen at the finale, the streaming platform just released a mysterious trailer for Season 4. The series was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced alongside M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as showrunner and director for multiple episodes.
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
‘Hereditary’ Ending Explained: What the Hell Happened?
Ari Aster’s Hereditary is deeply disturbing and also a bit complicated. It weaves its mythology in such a way that you’re never completely sure how much is happening and how much is just the characters’ deteriorating mental state. But there is a supernatural element to the story and that element is key to understanding the film’s twisted ending.
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families
Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
From 'Secret Window' to 'The Shining': The Top 20 Stephen King Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
As Halloween draws near, it makes sense to celebrate the great works of horror legend Stephen King. The decorated author has written over 70 novels, which have served as the basis for over 40 films. Most are horror and thriller movies, though he occasionally ventures into other genres, too. There...
Is 'Rings of Power' Really Going to Let the Elves Off the Hook?
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Elves of Middle-earth have never made it to film in quite the way J. R. R. Tolkien described them. They aren’t in the Rankin/Bass adaptations of The Hobbit and The Return of the King long enough to register an identity beyond “fantasy being needed for this sequence,” which is about all they amounted to in Ralph Bakshi's film too. Peter Jackson’s two trilogies tended to portray them as cold, detached, and ethereal, unless they were the one-man army that was Orlando Bloom’s Legolas. To an extent, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has followed Jackson’s lead; Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) exhibit some warmth, but Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) are as remote as any Elf in the trilogy. The Rings of Power makes its own departures from Tolkien regarding the Elves as well, and as of the end of Season 1, one of them may have absolved them of a significant responsibility.
What Was on the Paper Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the season finale of House of the Dragon, the civil war kicked off in earnest when Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is made aware of the death of her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and the coronation of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). When Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) arrives at Dragonstone to offer her peace terms he brings with him a torn page from a book as a message to Rhaenyra from his daughter the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Is Luthen's Version of a Ruthless Rebellion a Necessary Evil in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.War is never an easy thing to portray. There is almost never a proper path to follow, and most decisions one might take often lead to casualties, bloodshed, loss of life. It doesn't matter what you're fighting for or what your ideals motivate your actions, the only way to not get dirty is to not engage in one. We learn this lesson in real life and in many movies and series, one of the most emblematic ones being Star Wars - "wars" are even in the title, you see. Now, Andor is further consolidating the franchise's status as one that best navigate this theme.
Hugh Jackman Is Open to Hosting the Oscars Again — With One Rule
More than a decade later, and Hugh Jackman is ready to return as an Oscars host. The “Logan” star hosted the 2009 Academy Awards, and has since served as the emcee for the Tony Awards four times. When asked if he would consider returning to host the Oscars, Jackman told Variety “yeah,” but shared one stipulation for the gig. “My only rule is I don’t want to be working while I’m doing it,” Jackman said. Well, that may be a problem: Jackman simply is everywhere. After starring in Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” which is already creating Oscar buzz, Jackman is off to reprise his...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ gives very wrong answer on way to victory
The eventual winner of the ‘Jeopardy!”s Second Chance Tournament semifinal had a bit of trouble coming up with the plural word for a certain type of animal this week.
