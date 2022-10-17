Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.
When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
KFDA
AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
987thebomb.com
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Is The Big Texan In Amarillo Texas Really Overrated? Depends.
It's been featured on numerous television shows. YouTube's eating elite all come to pay homage to its challenge. Your friends and family from out of town all have questions and want to visit it. It begs the question, is The Big Texan overrated?. All Myth And Legend Living Along I-40.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
KFDA
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has opened near Canyon. The venue boasts a 20 acre corn maze, with four different length trails. The owners tell us the design is in honor of the 80th Annual Anniversary of the Dolittle Raid. There are also...
KFDA
‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman Bass has a vision as the first film commissioner for the Amarillo area to bring more films to produce in the Panhandle. Bass says the scenery from the canyons to the wide open plains makes the region a perfect filming space. He’s currently working on...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
