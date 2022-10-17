Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Ten Point Coalition holds prayer walk to celebrate 4th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition joined local pastors on a prayer walk Tuesday to commemorate the Ten Point Coalition’s 4th anniversary. The intent of the walk was to bring the community together to become more educated, involved and united in a response to the issues that face the Ten Point Coalition focus area.
First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
Get tickets for holiday fundraiser at Embassy Theatre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for Festival of Trees, the annual holiday fundraiser at the Embassy Theatre. The festival brings in thousands of residents from around northeast Indiana to visit a wonderland of creatively decorated trees in the lobby of the Embassy and its adjoining hotel. Proceeds from the event support the theatre, a nonprofit organization, and its year-round programming.
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Seven Oaks subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. An Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Study reveals how 81-mile trail would benefit northeast Indiana economy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometime in the future, people will be able to travel from Pokagon State Park near Angola all the way to Bluffton by way of trails. The 81-mile long Poka-Bache connector trail is part of the Northeast Indiana United Trails plan and details of a study of its economic impact will be released Tuesday morning.
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Kendallville man chronicles father’s service in WWII through first-hand letters, resources
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — After finding a box of 245 letters in 2000 detailing his father’s time in the Army during World War II, Jim Swartzlander began reading and organizing the letters into a chronological report. Now, Swartzlander plans to publicly preserve his father’s story for future generations....
Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
Ivy Tech gives trick-or-treaters head start this Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wanting to get your trick-or-treat on early? Ivy Tech students and the Fort Wayne community are invited to get a head start on their trick-or-treating Monday at this year’s ‘Trick or Treat Trail.’. The trail connecting several Fort Wayne campuses will be...
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
Court docs: Woman accused of being three-times the legal limit while driving kids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a...
‘Totally inappropriate:’ City Council shoots down Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp’s proposal to cut Mayor Tom Henry’s operating budget did not advance at Tuesday night’s meeting. Arp announced the proposal ahead of the meeting. In statement he said the budget would not be restored until “all of the information requests have been fulfilled.”
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
