27 First News
Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92. Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to...
27 First News
Loretta Ann Ciferno, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Loretta Ann Ciferno, 91, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Columbus, Ohio where she had lived for nearly 30 years. Loretta was born in Newton Falls on May 21, 1931, the youngest...
27 First News
Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., Kensington, Ohio
KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., 88, passed into the arms of the Lord Thursday, October 20, 2022, following a short illness. He was born December 6, 1933, in Augusta, Ohio, the son of Floyd Kenneth and Edith (Bortmas) Gray. Floyd was a graduate of Augusta High...
27 First News
Adrian “Smooie” Kimbrough, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Adrian “Smooie” Kimbrough of Columbus, Ohio, formerly from Youngstown, Ohio. He was born September 12, 1995 to Adrienne Kimbrough Zarlengo of Columbus,...
27 First News
William F. Carney, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a good one, a man, a myth, a legend. Bill signed his final scorecard on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. with his beloved wife by his side. William F. Carney was born March 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son...
27 First News
Milton Blue, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Milton Blue will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
27 First News
Samuel Floyd Barger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Floyd Barger, 86, longtime member of the. Youngstown/Austintown community passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with his family by his side. Floyd was born and raised in Petrolia, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Clarence “Dutch”. and Lillian (Jordan) Barger. A prodigious child,...
27 First News
Mary E. Barnes, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Barnes, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was 62. Mary was born September 19, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Rev. Raymond L. & Elaine R....
27 First News
Marilyn I. Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder. She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial...
27 First News
Alvin Eugene Wheatley, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Eugene Wheatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Born April 17, 1930 in Salineville, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley. He started his...
27 First News
Peggy Ann Burrows, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Thomas) Burrows, 78, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born July 19, 1944, in Warren, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leroy Thomas and B. Virginia (Keene) Thomas. She attended Eisenhower High School...
27 First News
Vincent Joseph Sevenich, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Joseph Sevenich, age 86, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1936, in Salem, a son of the late Joseph and Barbara Meissner Sevenich. Vincent was a graduate of Leetonia High School where he...
27 First News
James K. Grimes, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James K. Grimes, age 77 passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McCrea Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 4, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Wallace) Grimes. James was a graduate of Marlington High School. He loved cars,...
27 First News
Elaine M. Morris, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Morris, 7,0 formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully following an extended illness, on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Orchard Manor Grove City, Pennsylvania. Elaine was born October 30, 1951 to Helen Viola (Scott) and John Allan “Allan” Morris, Sr. in Greenville, Pennsylvania....
27 First News
Emil G. Dutko, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil G. Dutko, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues while walking in faith every day. Emil was born July 1, 1956 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Richard John Volpini, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Volpini, 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Richard, known by his family and friends as “Ricky,” was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Eileen (D’Alesandro) Volpini.
27 First News
Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, age 88 of Mineral Ridge, passed away at home with her children by her side. She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Edward and Mary E. (Brickerstaff) Morris. Janet is survived...
27 First News
Ted Allen Taus, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Ted Allen Taus, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in East Palestine, Ohio. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 17, 1958 to Russell and Dorothy (Davis) Taus. Ted graduated in 1975 from East Palestine...
27 First News
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
27 First News
William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware. Bill was...
