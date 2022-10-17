MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92. Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to...

MASURY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO