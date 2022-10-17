ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama mayors urge support for “Aniah’s Law”

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Mayors from Alabama’s 10 biggest cities came together in Auburn Monday to support Amendment 1, dubbed “Aniah’s Law,” which will be on the ballot for ratification by Alabama voters in the Nov. 8 midterm election. If ratified, Aniah’s Law would allow judges to deny bail to any person charged with a Class A Felony.
AUBURN, AL
Wage Gap task force begins hashing out policy recommendations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After spending two meetings hearing from experts, the Alabama Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force began “making the sausage” Monday. “Today is about building consensus around the direction that we want to begin to go in terms of making formal recommendations to the Alabama Legislature,” Melanie Bridgeforth, chair of the task force, told the other members. “We got to help them whittle it down and be laser focused on what are some of the key opportunities and policy levers that they as a decision-making body can pull to begin to close labor force and wage gaps for Alabama workers.”
ALABAMA STATE
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable

ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
ATHENS, AL
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming Alabama lethal injection execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
ALABAMA STATE
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

MOBILE, Ala. — As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations...
MOBILE, AL
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
ALABAMA STATE
Expert tells Alabama Wage Gap Task Force how to strengthen Equal Pay Act

ALABAMA, USA — When the Alabama Legislature passed the Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act in 2019, it gave women recourse for receiving unequal pay. But an expert told Alabama’s Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force Monday that she wasn’t surprised to hear that no lawsuits have been filed using the law.
Oral rabies vaccine for raccoons coming to Tennessee Valley

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Can raccoons spread rabies? Yes, and that's why oral rabies vaccine is being distributed across several northeast and north central Alabama county raccoons are getting vaccinated. How do raccoons get vaccinated?. Baits containing the vaccine are dropped in target areas. According to the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
