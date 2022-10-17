Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama mayors urge support for “Aniah’s Law”
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Mayors from Alabama’s 10 biggest cities came together in Auburn Monday to support Amendment 1, dubbed “Aniah’s Law,” which will be on the ballot for ratification by Alabama voters in the Nov. 8 midterm election. If ratified, Aniah’s Law would allow judges to deny bail to any person charged with a Class A Felony.
Wage Gap task force begins hashing out policy recommendations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After spending two meetings hearing from experts, the Alabama Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force began “making the sausage” Monday. “Today is about building consensus around the direction that we want to begin to go in terms of making formal recommendations to the Alabama Legislature,” Melanie Bridgeforth, chair of the task force, told the other members. “We got to help them whittle it down and be laser focused on what are some of the key opportunities and policy levers that they as a decision-making body can pull to begin to close labor force and wage gaps for Alabama workers.”
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest...
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable
ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
Panel explains historic opportunity to recompile constitution, remove racist language
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama voters will have a historic opportunity at the polls on Nov. 8 to ratify a recompilation of the state constitution. The Public Affairs Research Council hosted a panel discussion Tuesday at Samford University with key leaders in the effort to reorganize and remove racist language from the archaic document.
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming Alabama lethal injection execution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
MOBILE, Ala. — As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations...
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Tommy Tuberville: Democrats want reparations for “people that do the crime”
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama’s Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville described the Democratic Party as “pro-crime” and said the party supports reparations for “the people that do the crime” in a race-baiting screed during a rally for former President Donald Trump in Nevada on Saturday. In...
Alabama health organizations strongly encourage Alabamians to get a Flu shot
ALABAMA, USA — The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are encouraging Alabamians to get a flu shot with the No Time for Flu campaign. The Centers for Disease Control...
Alabama Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
Black representation in Alabama congressional districts tested before Supreme Court
SCOTUS will hear arguments Tuesday in a case challenging the drawing of Alabama's congressional districts. The invisible line dividing two of Alabama's congressional districts slices through Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement as well as ones more personal to Evan Milligan. There’s the house where his grandfather...
FOX54 News
Expert tells Alabama Wage Gap Task Force how to strengthen Equal Pay Act
ALABAMA, USA — When the Alabama Legislature passed the Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act in 2019, it gave women recourse for receiving unequal pay. But an expert told Alabama’s Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force Monday that she wasn’t surprised to hear that no lawsuits have been filed using the law.
Oral rabies vaccine for raccoons coming to Tennessee Valley
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Can raccoons spread rabies? Yes, and that's why oral rabies vaccine is being distributed across several northeast and north central Alabama county raccoons are getting vaccinated. How do raccoons get vaccinated?. Baits containing the vaccine are dropped in target areas. According to the Alabama...
Governor Ivey awards $1.64 million to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million dollars on Thursday for outdoor recreational efforts across Alabama. The funds are from the federal Recreational Trails Program and will be used to improve outdoor recreational venues across the state. Improvements include the building and restoring of trails in eight Alabama communities.
FOX54 News
Alabama Court of Appeals upholds former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's conviction
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two felonies in 2021: Theft of Property in the First Degree and Use of Official or Office for Personal Gain. Now, the Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld that conviction. Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall said of...
What's happening in Alabama's prison system?
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Biden administration approves Alabama’s plan for EV charging infrastructure along highways
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — More support for electric vehicles could be coming to Alabama. New chargers along Alabama highways are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The Biden Administration announced that the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved for the state. With this approval, all states,...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0